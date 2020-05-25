Warm Weather Draws Large Crowd to Southend Beach

Warm weather drew crowds to Southend beach in Essex on May 25. Photographer Ricci Fothergill recorded this video of the crowded beach, with families and groups sunbathing and swimming.

Fothergill wrote on Twitter: “Southend right now. This is madness. I’m a news photographer and permitted to travel to work. I spent 25 mins on the seafront and then left as it was too busy.”

Temperatures were reported to be as high as 22 degrees Celsius in Southend-on-sea, drawing beachgoers to the area. Credit: Ricci Fothergill via Storyful