Warm weather causes wine worries for Lodi vintners
Growing grapes in Lodi can oftentimes feel like a gamble. "Being a grower, you're in mother nature's hands," Sean Stafford, Cabana Winery's Cellar Master said. Stafford said the warmer weather has led to some premature growth known as 'bud break'. Stuart Spencer, with the Lodi Winegrape Commission said, on average growers see 'bud break' around mid-March. "Bud break means that the vine wants to start growing and it's a little early. It's a little too early," Stafford said.