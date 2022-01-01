Warm Saturday night forecast

The Canadian Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday. The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period. “That was special,” Lorentz said. “Sometimes you get a game like that where a team is a little bit down and out or not getting the breaks then all of a sudden you get one and stick to the game plan