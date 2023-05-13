A warm Mother's Day for many
Police arrest David Amado Gonzales on aggravated assault charge after Texas schoolgirl passed note with her home address to bus driver
The assault took place in Ontario last weekend
Toronto police have identified Viyaleta Lukoshka, 23, as the woman fatally shot in an Etobicoke condo building on Wednesday morning. Police identified Lukoshka in a news release Friday. No further information was released. Police were called to the building at the corner of Manitoba Street and Legion Road North for reports of "unknown trouble" shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Security had received calls from residents who said they heard a "violent interaction followed by the sound
Seven-year-old Nikki Allan’s family never gave up their fight to see justice done.
A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing two of her children in what prosecutors argued was a doomsday plot. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell following a monthslong search.
The firearm fanatic's proposal received a scathing response on the letters page of The Denver Post.
The York Regional Police is relaunching Operation Beehave - an attempt to amp up police presence in targeted areas - after several arrests caused by teen fights at Canada’s Wonderland.
More details are emerging about the suspect in the Thursday killing of a police officer in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget. One Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot dead and two others were injured in what OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique is calling an "ambush." Police identified the officer who was killed as Sgt. Eric Mueller. One of the injured officers, who is 35, was treated and released from hospital Thursday. The other, who is in his early 40s, remains in hospital in s
Crystal Lane Smith was seen on video scrubbing blood from son Aiden Fucci's jeans after he stabbed classmate and cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer who died early Thursday was "ambushed and shot'' along with two others when they arrived at a home east of Ottawa, the force said, as local residents expressed shock at the violence in their typically quiet community. Sgt. Eric Mueller – who the OPP described as an exemplary officer – was killed after responding to a report of a disturbance at a home in Bourget, Ont. Alain Bellefeuille, a 39-year-old Bourget resident, has been charged with one count of first-
Two gunfights erupted during the foot chase, police say.
A man suspected in a fatal double stabbing of an Edmonton mother and child was released on bail 18 days before the killings. According to sources, Muorater Arkangelo Mashar is the suspect who was shot by Edmonton police officers last Friday following an attack on Carol Ann Robillard, 35, and her 11-year-old child, Sara Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden. Robillard and Miller were both killed in the stabbing outside Crawford Plains School. Family members identified the m
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer. Chaitanya Mandlik, deputy commissioner of police for Ahmedabad's crime branch in the state of Gujarat, said authorities are looking to send Vancouver residents Fenil Patel and Bitta Singh, who also goes by Bittu Paji, to face charges in India. "We need to intervie
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan says a 41-year-old man on the country's 10 Most Wanted list has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges in Detroit. Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, who has Canadian and Laos citizenship, was arrested in the Montreal area following an assault on a police officer and a short pursuit in 2017. Since that 2017 arrest, Sychantha has remained in Canadian custody while he contested his extradition to the
WARNING: This story contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A forensic officer testifying in the Ibrahim Ali trial said he didn't notice any drag marks or notable footprints in the woods leading up to where the body of a 13-year-old Burnaby teen was found. Dominic Toa, a member of the RCMP's Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS), told the jury he took over 300 photos of the crime scene at Burnaby Central Park
New York prosecutors will charge a US marine over the death of a homeless man who died after being held in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a city train.
The youngest teen allegedly bragged about the shooting to a friend, who contacted the police
Albert Michelin — a retired police officer with a criminal record, who once promised a judge he'd never be in court again — is facing three charges related to complaints of historic sexual offences. The complaints range from 1997 to 2001. According to previous court records, Michelin was an RCMP officer stationed in North West River at the time. He's facing one charge of sexual assault, one charge of sexually touching a person under the age of 14, and one charge of breaching public trust. All ch
A 15-year-old boy in Prince Albert, Sask., has been found guilty of second-degree murder after killing a man while trying to steal a bike. Barry Pruden, 47, was stabbed multiple times in a confrontation with a group of teens on May 28. Pruden's daughter had been with him, but had run for help after the teens confronted the pair while they were riding their bikes along River Street. Pruden had just left Georgie's Beer and Wine Store around 10 p.m. CST, according to a written decision from Judge F