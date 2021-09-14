Warm & humid with scattered showers by mid-week
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi has details on our warm, muggy weather pattern and when a few showers may visit the region
Another statement win by the Blue Jays.
“How could Bowman, who has been publicly accused of covering up the abuse of a serial predator, be allowed to lead USA Hockey?”
Auston Matthews is hoping his troublesome left wrist will be ready in time for the start of the new NHL season.
There are bad throws, then there's this.
Can you blame him?
For one reason or another, there's seemingly always been an indifference towards Bosh’s place in the overall narrative of the Raptors franchise.
Haralson played nine season in the NFL with the Saints and 49ers.
After what seems like decades away from Toronto, the Raptors are finally coming home — and the fellas look ready to roll.
The UEFA Champions League finally kicks off this week and Matchday 1 is loaded with storylines, including a Messi-less Barcelona looking to usher in a new generation of European League glory without the Argentinian superstar.
Even though he's still recovering from the broken tibia he suffered at UFC 264, McGregor tried to fight someone in public.
One of the best ways to find value in your fantasy draft is to identify and target players primed for a rebound. Let's examine some of the top candidates heading into the season.
After back-to-back long playoff runs, the New York Islanders sit at 20-1 to win the Stanley Cup.
Devon Mostert says fans told her Raheem should "kill himself" because of his knee injury.
Jones did not have a strong debut for the Titans.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second Manchester United debut, bringing him closer to 700 goals at club level.
It's never too early to improve your fantasy team. Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 2, including a rookie RB everyone should consider.
The Philadelphia 76ers will not get fair trade value for Ben Simmons, and he does not care.
A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday: ___ LEG WORK Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.78 ERA), pushed back because of left hamstring tightness, is set to start on six days’ rest at Baltimore. Cole will have a new shortstop behind him, too, after New York moved error-prone Gleyber Torres to second base Monday. Torres will spend the rest of the season at second, manager Aaron Boone said. DJ LeMahieu switched from second to third, and Tyler Wade played shortstop during Monday's comeba
BERLIN (AP) — The Champions League group stage starts Tuesday with a match between traditional heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but big-spending upstarts elsewhere are the title favorites this season after a summer of eye-catching transfers. Paris Saint-Germain bolstered its ranks with the arrivals of superstar Lionel Messi from Barcelona, former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, Italy’s European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijn
Who will replace Clay Helton? The Trojans' gaze could be fixed on the Midwest.