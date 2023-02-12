A warm-up followed by cooler weather this week
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the changing weather pattern for the week ahead which includes more rain and snow for the mountains.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the changing weather pattern for the week ahead which includes more rain and snow for the mountains.
Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
A vast boundary stretching from Newfoundland to Mexico could spawn a disruptive storm early next week—with another possibly forming on its heels.
Two deer trapped in icy waters were rescued by an Ontario Parks warden off the shore of Rondeau Bay on January 28.Zack Stubbington, who works as a warden at Rondeau Provincial Park, said that he received a call that a buck and a doe had fallen into the ice-covered lake, about 150 meters (490 feet) from the shore, and quickly grabbed his rescue gear before jumping in.After a few hours in the frozen lake, Stubbington and another staff member managed to break up some ice to clear a path for the deer to follow back to shore.While the buck was able to swim freely to shore, Stubbington had to remove bigger chunks for the doe and veer her towards the cleared path.“It was very rewarding to see them reach shore after about four hours they spent in the ice,” Stubbington told local media. Credit: Zack Stubbington via Storyful
An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada is set to open in two years on Indigenous land in southwestern Ontario, with Six Nations of the Grand River and Ottawa as investors. The province said Friday it has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a 20-year deal with the Oneida Energy storage project as part of its push for more clean energy supply. "Today's announcement is one way in which we are doing our part to create a sustainable fut
CALGARY — The new CEO of pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. says regulatory uncertainty in this country has resulted in a "lost decade" for Canadian liquefied natural gas production. Greg Ebel, who took the reins from outgoing Enbridge CEO Al Monaco last month, made the comments in an interview following the release of the company's fourth-quarter financial results. Ebel — who was formerly the chief executive of Spectra Energy, which Enbridge acquired in Feb. 2017 — said he was in Ottawa last week spe
A tropical cyclone feared to be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century is closing in - days after parts of the country were hit by deadly flooding. Cyclone Gabrielle is set to unleash winds of up to 96mph (155kmph) and up to 400mm of rainfall across New Zealand. National weather forecaster, MetService, issued a strong wind warning for Auckland, less than a fortnight after the country's biggest city and other parts of the North Island were deluged by record rainfall, leading to flash floods and landslides which killed four people.
Residents are on edge as parts of the North Island prepare for more severe weather.
Scientists have observed a “polar vortex” on the sun for the first time, but aren’t sure what drives it. What's happening up there?
Advancements in hydrogen-related technology over the last year have brought a buzz to the alternative fuel, along with exciting new products.
PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. — The Nova Scotia government has approved the first phase of a green hydrogen and ammonia operation led by EverWind Fuels in Cape Breton. The first phase includes the construction of a 300-megawatt hydrogen electrolysis plant and an ammonia production facility in the community of Port Hawkesbury, N.S. EverWind said in a news release that the $6-billion project will be the first industrial-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia operation in North America. The release says th
Sunny skies and mild temperatures are in store across most of the Prairies. This may be the best weekend weather so far this season.
"No more backaches!" Shoppers say this snow blower "completely eliminates the hard part of the job" — "no more lifting and straining!"
The southern U.S. is forecast to get wet and sometimes wild weather this weekend and the forecast for Super Bowl 57 Sunday has a chance of rain.
WeatherFirst Warning Weather Day: Central Florida under risk of severe storms Today
Last summer, the state agency caught 250 fish from the Cape Fear River, targeting fish based on which are more likely to be eaten.
A new report predicts there will be almost no narwhal left in an area off the northeastern coast of Baffin Island this summer and says shipping traffic from the nearby Mary River iron-ore mine is to blame. Working groups from the North Atlantic Marine Mammal Commission and Canada/Greenland Joint Commission on Beluga and Narwhal met in Denmark in December and published their report this week, which the mine's operator says leaves out key information. The report concludes that increased shipping t
After discovering hundreds of millions of barrels of oil underground and securing a new licence to drill the site, Norwegian energy giant Equinor is one step closer to developing Canada’s first deepwater oil project off the East Coast. The flagship discovery, called Bay du Nord, was identified in 2013 and Equinor was given a “significant discovery licence” in 2017. But Equinor’s Bay du Nord project involves tying in nearby oil discoveries called Cappahayden and Cambriol, which were found in 2020
STORY: The jagged scar of bare and cracked earth, opened up by Monday's quake, cut deep into embankments and ran along expanses of open land up to the horizon near the town of Tevekkeli, in Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras.When it hit a highway, it smashed the tarmac and metal barriers. Huge boulders had tumbled down the hills on the side of the road. Drivers had to wait in turn to navigate the fractured route.The combined death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades that struck southern Turkey and Syria stood at more than 22,000 on Friday.
Renewable technologies are often touted as a solution to the world’s energy problem, but there are some downsides to consider
A moon-dust shield is the latest in a series of risky, last-resort geoengineering proposals to shield Earth from the sun and stop global warming.