Warm and breezy Sunday
Denver7 Forecast- Warm for early November across Colorado Sunday. Windy at times, but dry this afternoon. 11/5/23
As the US gears up for a winter heavily influenced by the first strong El Niño in years, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have released maps that offer insight into where snow could pile up.
Warmer, cooler, gusty winds, snow for some, rain for others…plan ahead for a little bit of everything across Ontario over the next week
Fresh on the heels of one storm is another moisture-laden system aiming for British Columbia with widespread heavy rain and high-elevation snows
Australian police searched for a surfer's body after a suspected great white shark. Australia has one of the world's highest rates of shark attacks.
Multiple lows are headed towards British Columbia, and it's expected to bring substantial rainfall, with totals over 100 mm anticipated for Vancouver Island and over 75 mm in the Lower Mainland. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network dissects the timing and impacts.
The sheep was stranded beneath cliffs on a remote Scottish shoreline for at least two years.
“Just saying hi!”
Could this natural fuel be a solution to Europe’s energy crisis?
A storm pushing across the West Coast will continue producing heavy rainfall for lower elevations and a decent blanket of snow for higher elevations
Oil and gas stocks have been a roller coaster ride lately, with prices dropping during the pandemic. Then, it rose when supply was tightened, and people began moving around again. The unrest in the...
Are there really more sharks in Florida's waters? We talked to experts and fishermen to see what they're saying.
The son of Australian conservationist Steve Irwin has praised the Prince of Wales for making climate change a “mainstream” issue with his Earthshot Prize.
Liberal MHA Perry Trimper was among those who pitched a carbon capture challenge to Premier Andrew Furey. He says Newfoundland and Labrador is uniquely suited for carbon capture to be beneficial. (CBC)Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper says Newfoundland and Labrador is uniquely suited to capture and store carbon dioxide and methane gases, but advocates say a newly announced carbon capture program feels like an invitation to keep oil production going.The provincial government announced $6 million in
Alberta's 2023 wildfire season saw thousands of people fleeing their homes with only pets and packed bags, and hundreds of hazy-smoke hours in the city of Calgary. The province's legislated wildfire season ended on Tuesday after fires burned at least 2,214,957 hectares of land — more than ten times the previous five-year average and the most in recorded history. More than 38,000 residents were evacuated during the season due to some of the official season's 1,094 fires."Our province faced an unp
In a conservation battle that pits native vegetation against imported deer, Catalina Island residents say they'll take venison over "stupid plants" any day.
U.S. regulators say they will review the use of a chemical found in almost every tire after a petition from West Coast Native American tribes that want it banned because it kills salmon as they return from the ocean to their natal streams to spawn. The Yurok tribe in California and the Port Gamble S’Klallam and Puyallup tribes in Washington asked the Environmental Protection Agency to prohibit the rubber preservative 6PPD earlier this year, saying it kills fish — especially coho salmon — when rains wash it from roadways into rivers. Washington, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut also wrote the EPA, citing the chemical's “unreasonable threat” to their waters and fisheries.
The Prince of Wales arrived in Singapore for the Earthshot prize - and was greeted by a cheeky baby who sucked on the Prince’s finger.
Permafrost and ice wedges have built up over millennia in the Arctic. When they thaw, they destabilize the surrounding landscape. Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesAcross the Arctic, strange things are happening to the landscape. Massive lakes, several square miles in size, have disappeared in the span of a few days. Hillsides slump. Ice-rich ground collapses, leaving the landscape wavy where it once was flat, and in some locations creating vast fields of large, sunken
Staying breezy, increasing rain
When Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle five years ago, it left boats, cars and trucks piled up to the windows of Bonny Paulson's home in the tiny coastal community of Mexico Beach, Florida, even though the house rests on pillars 14 feet above the ground. But Paulson's home, with a rounded shape that looks something like a ship, shrugged off Category 5 winds that might otherwise have collapsed it. “I wasn't nervous at all,” Paulson said, recalling the warning to evacuate. Her house lost