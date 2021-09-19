Warm again today

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A three-run homer in the fourth inning by Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was enough to terminate the Minnesota Twins' eight-game win streak at Rogers Centre.
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
The Bringer of Rain is also the Bringer of Compliments.
Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
Teoscar Hernández skies a three-run home run in the 4th inning to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.
The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Kailer Yamamoto by a year.
Graham Simpson is a sixth-grader who can hit a receiver in stride from 40 yards out.
The amazing play came with one downside, however, even as Oklahoma held on for a 23-16 win.
Marcus Semien puts the Blue Jays on the scoreboard with a solo home run to left field, his 40th long ball of the season.
Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup and it proved costly.
Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
Hamilton high school battled its way back after all hope was lost.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not look thrilled to be at the Clippers' groundbreaking event.
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
There were three touchdowns scored in the final 2:55 of regulation, resulting in an epic finish.
EDMONTON — The defence turned the tide for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday. DeAundre Alford and Adam Bighill recorded defensive touchdowns as the league-leading Blue Bombers fought their way past the Edmonton Elks 37-22. “Our defence, scoring two touchdowns for us, that is absolutely amazing when they are able to create turnovers like that and capitalize on them with points on the board,” said Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris. “Our defence has been our backbone. They really flexed when
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian pitched two-hit ball over six innings, Matt Olson hit his 36th home run and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 Saturday night. The A’s have won four consecutive games and seven of 10 in their race for the second AL wild card. They’re two games back of Toronto for the final postseason spot, with the Yankees also in the way. Kaprielian (8-5) retired 18 of his 20 batters. He struck out five and walked none. The A’s scored three runs in the