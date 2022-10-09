Warehouse engulfed in flames overnight in Clifton neighborhood
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press
TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi
Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th
TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int
CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s
More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on
Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003
Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.
MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016
Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB
TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn
TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo
PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2
BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds