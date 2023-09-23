War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy speaks before Canadian Parliament

The far-right congresswoman was seemingly unaware that the Constitution only allows declarations of war against actual nations.
SPUTNIKVladimir Putin’s backyard just got a whole lot smaller.A year and a half after the Russian president’s rash, illegal, blundering invasion of Ukraine, Russian peacekeepers have been forced to admit defeat in the faraway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, handing control back to Azerbaijan after a 24-hour military offensive, which killed a senior Russian officer.For Azerbaijan, which began talks with Karabakh’s Armenian separatist leaders on Thursday to formally take back control of the region, i
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in a missile attack Friday that left a serviceman missing and the main building smoldering, according to military officials on both sides of the war and images from the scene in Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry initially said one servicemember was killed but then issued a statement saying he was missing following the attack in the port city of Sevastopol. The Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed fro
WARNING: This story contains graphic content and images some readers may find disturbing.The mood was grim in many homes as Calgary's Eritrean community celebrated their New Year.It was one week since two factions of the Eritrean community clashed in Falconridge Sept. 2, and talk often turned to the violence. "Like, what's going on? People get emotional from both sides and we are discussing this everywhere," Haile Gebremichael, who was not at the recent clash but has protested against the Eritre
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's fatal shooting in June placed him at the center of a rift between India and Canada.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the U.N. General Assembly on Friday that Israel is “at the cusp” of a historic breakthrough leading to a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, without outlining a clear path over the significant obstacles facing such an accord. He struck an optimistic tone throughout his roughly 25-minute address — and, once again, used a visual aid. He displayed contrasting maps showing Israel's isolation at the time of its creation in 1948 and t
Bulgarian police on Thursday scuffled with supporters of the ultra-nationalist Vazrazhdane (Revival) party protesting against the policies of the pro-Western government, calling for the government to resign and for the closure of NATO military bases. Hundreds of protesters opposing the EU member's support for Ukraine in its war with Russia gathered in front of the parliament building, waving Bulgarian and Russian national flags, blowing whistles and demanding an early election in the country which has gone through five polls in the past two years. Many shouted "Resignation", while fully equipped riot police protected the government buildings, including the defence ministry at which some protesters threw eggs.
‘If we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war,’ Congress warned
Yemen's Houthi movement displayed ballistic missiles and armed drones in a massive military parade in Sanaa on Thursday, a message to their foes in a Saudi-led coalition as they continue ceasefire negotiations with Riyadh. The head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, and other officials watched as dozens of heavy trucks passed carrying cruise missiles and long range armed drones. The Iran-aligned group swept into the capital and most of north Yemen in 2014 when they ousted the internationally recognised government.
GAZA (Reuters) -An Israeli drone hit outposts in the Gaza Strip on Friday as violent protests persisted along the separation fence, while in a separate incident, troops shot dead a Palestinian fighter during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The military said the drone strikes targeted two military posts belonging to the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, while a tank hit another post from which shots were fired on troops confronting protesters. Palestinians in Gaza have been holding protests along the separation fence for days, with youths throwing stones and improvised explosive devices at Israeli troops, who have responded with live fire.
Jihadist shelling of the historic city of Timbuktu has killed two people, as security worsens under Mali’s military junta ahead of a departure by United Nations peacekeepers.
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Pedro came to the U.S. from Angola five months ago. He works construction in the New York City borough of Queens. Kadija Tyler made the journey from Senegal to Harlem. She works in sales in a department store. Neither is a full-time activist. But they and many others this week spent the first days of the U.N. General Assembly holding homemade signs decrying what they call abuses in their homelands. Outside the enormous perimeter of police and barricades that surrounds the
General Burhan's army has been fighting a brutal war against the Rapid Support Forces since April.
It's been a trying week for Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In his first appearance at the UN in person since the start of the war, the Ukrainian president might have hoped that its funding principles would lead to a groundswell of condemnation of Russia's illegal invasion. Instead, not only did a number of nations evidently place self-interest over collective peace and security - many have established closer economic ties with Russia over the past year - but Iran took the opportunity to criticise the US for intervening and prolonging the conflict.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday that Middle East peace was not achievable until the Palestinians are granted full rights. He spoke as the United States appeared to make progress in brokering a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia. "Whoever thinks peace in the Middle East is possible before our people achieved their full right is delusional,” Abbas said.
STORY: The heads of Sudan's rival military factions gave competing addresses to the United Nations on Thursday (September 21). One appeared on the podium at U.N. headquarters in New York, the other in a rare video recording from an undisclosed location.Speaking at the U.N. following a string of foreign trips, army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan called on the international community for support. "I would like to reiterate. Our demand to designate the the rapid support forces and their allied militias as terrorist groups, for they have committed all sorts of crimes that give grounds for such designation. There is a need to firmly address their sponsors. Those who have supported the killing, burning, raping, the forced displacement, the looting, stealing, torture, transfer of arms and drugs, bringing mercenaries or recruiting children. All such crimes that necessitate accountability and punishment."Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, said in a video message that that his forces were prepared for a ceasefire and talks to end the conflict."The RSF is fully prepared to declare a ceasefire throughout Sudan. This will allow humanitarian aid to flow, provide safe passage for civilians and relief personnel, and initiate meaningful and comprehensive political dialogue. This dialogue should lead to a comprehensive political solution and the establishment of a civilian government, guiding the country toward democratic transformation and lasting peace."Both sides blamed the other for starting the war that erupted in mid-April in Khartoum. The conflict has spread to other parts of the country, including the western region of Darfur, displacing more than 5 million people and threatening to destabilize the region.Previous assertions by the army and the RSF that they are seeking a solution to the conflict, as well as announcements of ceasefires by both sides, have failed to stop the bloodshed.Witnesses say the army has used heavy artillery and air strikes that have caused casualties in residential districts of Khartoum and other cities, while the RSF has inflicted widespread looting and sexual violence on residents as well as participating in ethnically targeted attacks in Darfur.
