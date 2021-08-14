Want to 'scream at some trucks' at the Golden 1 Center? You'll need to wear your mask

Monster Jam, a family-friendly motorsports show as it's billed on the Golden 1 Center events page, marks a return to Sacramento this weekend following a pandemic pause. It’s one of the first big-crowd events at Golden 1 Center since California’s economy reopened on June 15 and since delta variant-driven COVID-19 case numbers began increasing in Sacramento County. Monster Jam fans in attendance at Friday night’s show weren’t fazed by COVID safety precautions just being part of the event experience. See more in the video above.