‘We want safety’: Nail salons, tattoo parlors reopen amid state’s mask mandate

Nail salons and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen Friday in Sacramento County after being forced to close for months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The businesses are allowed to reopen as long as they implement required safety protocols, such as social distancing, symptom checks and constant disinfecting. Saturday marked the first day that Paradise Nails on Alhambra Boulevard opened in exactly three months. Customers are now met with a temperature check, social distancing signs and plexiglass barriers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad