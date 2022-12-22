'Want peace? Prepare for war' - Belarus' Lukashenko

STORY: "If you want peace, prepare for war," Lukashenko added, saying that military moves were limited to Belarusian territory and did not threaten anyone else.

Belarus has in recent weeks announced a flurry of military activity, including readiness checks and a fresh deployment of Russian troops to the country.

The maneuvers prompted suggestions from Ukrainian officials that Russia may be planning a fresh attack on Ukraine via Belarusian territory, as it did unsuccessfully in the early days of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.