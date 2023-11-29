'We want to make it more welcoming to come into Little Italy'
It's so nice to take a walk through Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood. Problem is, sometimes, drivers floor it on streets when they're supposed to be going 25. One local artist and his team might be able to help slow things down, and make things safer for people walking in that small neighborhood. The goals: Traffic calming and placebuilding. Bringing cars down to a more reasonable speed to prevent traffic injuries. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/how-murals-on-streets-in-little-italy-could-make-them-safer