'I want my child to stay alive,' says refugee arriving in Romania

STORY: "I am fleeing with my child because I want my child to stay alive," she said, adding "... because the people that are there now are Russians, Russian soldiers, and they kill children."

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 climbed to more than 2.8 million, United Nations data showed on Monday, in what has become Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

European Union officials have said 5 million may end up fleeing while others have put the figure higher.

Frontline states such as Poland, which has welcomed well over half of the total number fleeing, and Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova, have taken in the vast majority of the refugees, some of whom have then headed on further west.

Ukraine said it had begun "hard" talks on a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia on Monday.

Both sides reported rare progress at the weekend after earlier rounds primarily focused on ceasefires to get aid to cities under siege by Russian forces and evacuate civilians. Those truces have frequently failed.