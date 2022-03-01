'I want to go back' - Ukrainian refugees in Athens

STORY: "It is so scary, you don't know what will happen, a bomb can fall at any minute and there's nothing you can do. All day the air raid sirens go off in all the towns, it's very scary," said 20-year-old Julia Varosherska, who left her home, studies and boyfriend behind in Kamianets-Podilskyi.

Most of the bus passengers were women and children, who were greeted with hugs and candy after their two-day journey, which began in Lviv, in western Ukraine, with stops in Romania and Bulgaria.

But not everybody planned to stay in Greece, 35-year-old Oksana Sheda said she came only to deliver her 7-year-old daughter to her mother, who lives in Athens.

She said she wants to go back as soon as she can in order to help the war effort. "I want to go back. Ukrainian people won't give up, Ukrainian people fight," Sheda told Reuters.