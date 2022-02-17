Walmart posts record holiday sales, forecasts gains

Walmart – the world’s largest retailer - showed it is managing both inflation and supply chain issues, posting its largest-ever holiday season sales and forecasting more gains in 2022.

While Walmart did increase prices on some products, it was still able to undercut rivals due to its scale and negotiating power with suppliers.

Walmart said fourth quarter revenue exceeded $150 billion for the first time, as shoppers bought groceries, apparel and health and wellness services.

The retailer put its full-year comparable sales growth above 3 % - higher than Wall Street’s prediction – with consumers likely seeking better deals as inflation rises.

And while supply chain costs were higher than expected at the start of the quarter, Walmart said port congestion was easing.

It also said it was able to eke out a growth in margins in the U.S. due to increased revenues from its Walmart Connect advertising business – which allows brands to target customers more closely through Walmart’s digital platforms.

Shares rose Thursday on the news.