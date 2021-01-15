Walmart e-commerce chief Marc Lore to retire
Marc Lore is leaving his role as the CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce after transforming the retailer’s digital business. Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss.
Marc Lore is leaving his role as the CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce after transforming the retailer’s digital business. Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss.
The Yankees' best player over the past two years is nearing a deal to re-sign in New York, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
It wasn't pretty at all, but the Toronto Raptors picked up their third win of the season against the middling Charlotte Hornets.
Connor McDavid and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers big guns, embarrassed in their home opener, feasted Thursday on the Vancouver Canucks.
Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets started their season with a 4-3 win over the Flames on Thursday.
The Jets have landed one of the biggest names on the coaching market.
"KD went from the Splash Brothers to the Dribble Brothers."
Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes.
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has liked what he's seen from Yuta Watanabe, spoke fondly about the 26-year-old's play and reveals the nickname the team has for him.
It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.
A divorce between Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Blue Jackets seems imminent, and a lot of NHL teams should be jumping at the chance to acquire the star center.
Sheldon Keefe doesn't expect the Ottawa Senators to be doormats much longer.
Duvernay-Tardif says he's finding it increasingly difficult to be a fan after he opted out of the NFL season to work the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona’s presidential elections have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the club said Friday. Barcelona said the Jan. 24 elections were delayed because of “mobility restrictions decreed by the Catalan government in the current context of (the coronavirus) pandemic.” “The current epidemiological situation does not make it possible to authorize the movement outside the municipality to members who do not have a polling station in their municipality on Jan. 24, given the high mobility this would entail," the club said. Barcelona said it has asked the Catalan government to allow voting by mail, "a request that the government has undertaken to study.” A new date for the elections has not been set. The three candidates running for the club's presidency are Joan Laporta, Víctor Font and Toni Freixa. Barcelona has been led by a caretaker board since former president Josep Bartomeu resigned in October while facing the possibility of being ousted in a no-confidence motion supported by thousands of club members furious after the team’s poor performances and the club’s bad financial situation. Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich 8-2 in the Champions League quarterfinals in August, and its soaring debt forced the club to practically give away veterans like Luis Suárez to slash its salary burden. Lionel Messi later asked to leave the club but had his request denied. Barcelona plays Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup final. The team trails Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The United States Constitution says that presidents are sworn in on Jan. 20.
DERBY, England — Wayne Rooney now has the Derby job on a permanent basis after England’s record goal-scorer retired from playing and received a contract through 2023 to manage the second division team. The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who took temporary charge of Derby in November, is now focusing on his coaching career. “Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me," Rooney said Friday. “I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.” Rooney returned to England after a stint at DC United to last January join a Derby team that has been out of the Premier League since 2008. “Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City,” Derby CEO Stephen Pearce said. “During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved their defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too. “Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne’s guidance.” Rooney scored a record 253 goals for United after moving from Everton as an 18-year-old in 2004, winning the Premier League title five times, the FA Cup once, the League Cup three times, the Champions League once and the Europa League in his last season there. The striker not only overtook Bobby Charlton as United’s record goal-scorer but he also eclipsed the World Cup winner with England, scoring 53 goals in 120 appearances. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Fat has become strength in hiding, the ideal weapon for a role player in the modern NBA.
The Australian Open begins on February 8 and will conclude on February 21.
Ross caught 17 TDs across the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tigers.
ZURICH — Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand have caused next month’s Club World Cup to shrink from seven teams to six. Auckland City told FIFA on Friday it could no longer represent Oceania at the tournament in Qatar because of the “COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.” FIFA said the requirements in New Zealand “in relation to isolation and quarantine” go beyond the soccer body’s remit. Auckland’s absence means Qatari champion Al-Duhail will get a bye into the second round. The six-team tournament draw will be made at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday. New Zealand is also working with FIFA to co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Australia. New Zealand, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has won wide acclaim for combating the pandemic. The nation of 5 million people has registered only 25 deaths because of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. FIFA also praised Qatar, which hosted the latter stages of the Asian Champions League last year. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press