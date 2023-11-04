Walled Lake Western tops Avondale in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week (2023 Week 11)

The Canadian Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to give the Golden State Warriors a 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-139 in one of the NBA’s seven In-Season Tournament openers Friday night. Initially, it was ruled no basket because of offensive goaltending. The call was overturned, and the Warriors claimed their second straight last-second victory. On Wednesday night, Klay Thompson scored with less than a second remaining to seal a victory over Sacramento.