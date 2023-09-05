Wall Street ends down as Treasury yields rise

STORY: U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, pressured by rising Treasury yields and oil prices as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve's future path on interest rates.

The Dow shed more than half a percent, the S&P 500 lost four-tenths of a percent and the Nasdaq dipped marginally.

While all three stock indexes logged gains last week on hopes for a less hawkish Fed, that sentiment has somewhat faded this week.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after factory orders fell less than predicted and Fed Governor Christopher Waller said it suggests that the central bank need not change rates any time soon.

Rob Haworth, Senior Investment Strategy Director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management said this continues to make bonds a solid alternative to stocks.

“If you need your portfolio to grow at 5% a year, and you can do that by owning Treasuries – great. That’s a simple, safe thing to do. You don’t have to be subject to the day-to-day volatility of the equity market – which, as we were all reminded in 2022 – can still be large.”

And U.S. crude oil prices continued to rally on Tuesday, dampening the Fed's efforts to push inflation back to 2%.

Of the S&P's 11 major sectors, energy was the biggest gainer, closing up 0.5% after hitting a roughly seven-month high. Saudi Arabia and Russia earlier announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts.

In company news, shares of United Airlines lost 2.5% after falling nearly twice as much earlier in the day with a system-wide information technology issue forcing an hour-long aircraft ground stop.

And shares of Airbnb rallied 7% while Blackstone added roughly 3.5% on news that their stocks would join the S&P 500 index.