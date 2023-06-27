Wall Street closes higher as tech stocks rally

STORY: U.S. stock indexes finished higher Tuesday with large technology stocks like Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia leading the move up as they have for months.

The Dow rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 added nearly 1.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped one and two-thirds percent.

Economic reports out Tuesday showed new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rose in May, and sales of new single-family homes surged in the same month, while U.S consumer confidence increased to a more than one year high in June.

A key inflation gauge comes out later in the week and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell give a speech at a European Central Bank forum in Portugal which could provide clues on the path of interest rates.

The Wealth Alliance CEO Robert Conzo said he expects rates to stay higher for longer as the central bank tries to get inflation back down to its 2% target.

“The Fed in general is is going to be, we believe staying the course. Forget pulling back on interest rates. They're talking now about raising maybe 25 basis points, 50 basis points. So I think with the translation to the Fed is ‘we're keeping the pedal to the metal for long enough to break the back inflation and get nearer to our target of 2%.’ And I say 'nearer' for a reason. I think that's going to be a hard goal to get to in the near term.”

Stocks on the move included Delta Air Lines which jumped 7% after raising its profit outlook on strong demand.

And Walgreens, which plummeted 9% after reducing its earnings forecast because of lower spending by consumers and lower sales of products related to the health crisis like test kits.