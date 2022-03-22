Wall St jumps as tech, bank shares rally

STORY: U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ending higher in five of the last six days, as tech shares and other big growth names rebounded from recent losses.

The Dow ended 0.74% higher, closing up in six of the last seven days. The S&P 500 finished 1.13% higher and the Nasdaq soared, rising 1.95%.

CFRA Research's chief investment strategist Sam Stovall:

"Today, I think that investors are continuing their optimistic uptrend that was started in the last four days of last week. I think that most investors believe that the sell off from January 3rd through March 8th has run its course and are now looking to get into positions that they had bailed out of."

Bank stocks also gained as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.36%, as Fed policymakers hinted at taking a more aggressive stance toward taming inflation.

Apple, Amazon, and Google-parent Alphabet all finished more than 2% higher, giving the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. But the overall S&P technology index remains down roughly 10% for the year, so far.

And Elon Musk was in a dancing mood on Tuesday, as shares of Tesla, which are also down year-to-date but have been on a tear in the last week, jumped almost 8%, after the electric car maker officially opened its gigafactory in Europe and delivered the first vehicles that were made in Germany.