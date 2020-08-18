Wall of Smoke and Flame Rises From Loyalton Fire Near Nevada-California Border

The Loyalton Fire had burned through almost 40,000 acres near the Nevada-California and was only 10 percent contained by the evening of August 17.

According to Tahoe National Forest advice, five homes and six outbuildings had been destroyed in the blaze, with mandatory evacuation orders in place for several areas.

In this video filmed by Alex Wolfson on August 15, a wall of flames and smoke can be seen from the fire burning near highway 395 north-west of Reno. Credit: Alex Wolfson via Storyful