Wall Collapses as Multi-Story Sydney Building Burns

A wall collapsed as large flames billowed from a multi-story building in Sydney after a fire erupted on the afternoon of May 25.

According to local reports hundreds of people were evacuated and parts of the building collapsed.

Fire and Rescue NSW said the inferno was beginning to spread to several neighboring buildings, including residential apartments. At least one vehicle in the vicinity was destroyed by fire.

More than 100 firefighters were working to contain and extinguish the blaze. Locals were urged to avoid the area as firefighting operations continued. The Sydney Morning Herald said the building was “believed to be unoccupied.” Credit: Fire and Rescue NSW via Storyful