Walker's solo homer (32)

The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The most unstoppable play in the NFL was on full display under the bright lights Monday night. When the Philadelphia Eagles need a yard, they often resort to the “tush push. ” Quarterback Jalen Hurts lines up under center with two or three players behind him. He takes the snap, the offensive line surges forward and Hurts gets a big push from behind. It almost always works. Even when it doesn’t, the Eagles do it again. Hurts was stopped short of the end zone on third down from