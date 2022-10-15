Walker and Warnock debate in Georgia Senate race

STORY: "One thing I have not done, I've never pretended to be a police officer and I've never threatened a shootout with the police," Democratic Senator Warnock said, referring to media reports that Walker has falsely claimed to have worked in law enforcement and once talked about having a shootout with police.

Walker then flashed what appeared to be a badge and was admonished by a debate moderator for using a prop.

Georgia was a reliably Republican state, with two Republican senators, until Biden beat Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff then claimed the state's two Senate seats in January 2021 run-off elections.

If neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, the race would be decided in a Dec. 6 run-off election.