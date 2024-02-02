Walker Kessler rises up and throws it down
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are counting down to an event close to their hearts
"Nothing announced by other tours or investment groups changes LIV Golf’s positive trajectory or future plans."
McIlroy was 6 under thru 14 holes before the sloppy finish.
The NHL All-Star break is about to hit, so it's a great time to negotiate deals featuring any of these skaters in your fantasy leagues.
Neither the Dolphins nor Vic Fangio are broken up over their divorce. Ron Jaworski's charges add even more gasoline to the fire between the sides.
A brief video clip of Brittany Mahomes at the AFC Championship Game incited criticism of her behavior.
When Brittney Palmer announced her retirement in December, even UFC CEO Dana White was caught off guard.
A Canadian lawyer says the five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter legal issues with their respective NHL teams as well. Richard McLaren, an Ontario lawyer who authored a report into Russia's sports doping at the Olympics, says players could be banned from playing in the NHL due to violating their teams' and the league's code of conduct. He says even if the players are acquitted in a criminal court, the code of c
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback poked fun at himself with fans on social media
The former coach and the G.O.A.T. did not talk at the ceremony where Brady was honored last fall, Tom Brady Sr. said
Topics in the latest Hornets mailbag include queries about Kyle Lowry, Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball, team ownership and more.
The Chiefs tight end was captured tossing the Ravens kicker's equipment out of the way for Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift wore AFC Championship hats in new photos the Chiefs quarterback’s wife posted. Take a look.
Burnes has a 2.94 ERA in 93 starts over the past three years, winning the 2021 NL Cy Young award.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews kept the family together at the NHL all-star player draft. The Maple Leafs sniper, along with Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly and celebrity captain Justin Bieber, used his first two picks Thursday on teammates William Nylander and Mitch Marner ahead of Saturday's four-team showcase. "Willie not so much, but we were getting threatened by Mitch that if we didn't take him he would do something bad," Matthews said with a smile when asked if there were bribes offered. "Ther
Bill Belichick is out of the NFL for now, with no assurance any team will want him after eight just said no-thanks. A chance to surpass Don Shula for most career wins now seems in doubt.
Joe Rogan is not a fan of the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway matchup at UFC 300.
Dalton Del Don breaks down players and strategies he plans to stay away from in fantasy football drafts next season.
The former Carolina Panthers star shaded MVP candidate Purdy before the big game.
Greg Olsen knew all along Tom Brady was coming for his spot in FOX's No. 1 broadcast booth next to Kevin Burkhardt. That doesn't make this any easier.