Walker Kessler goes up to get it and finishes the oop

The Canadian Press

Ross Atkins shares your disappointment, Blue Jays fans. He also felt the sting of Shohei Ohtani turning down Toronto. Atkins spoke with media on Wednesday after the signings of centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Although the Blue Jays general manager didn't want to dwell on Ohtani's decision to choose the Los Angeles Dodgers over Toronto in free agency, he took a moment to commiserate with his team's fan base. "We were obviously disappointed with the outcome and i