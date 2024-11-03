Walker Kessler goes up to get it and finishes the oop
The first set of rankings for the inaugural 12-team playoff will be released on Tuesday.
No. 11 Clemson fell behind Louisville at home early and could never recover, taking its first loss in the ACC this season.
The Cyclones took the lead with just over two minutes remaining, but that gave the Red Raiders enough time to drive for the go-ahead score.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
Three undefeated teams fell on Saturday.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
Buehler pitched 5 scoreless innings in Game 3 as the Dodgers took a 3-0 series lead on the Yankees.
Freddie Freeman mashed. Walker Buehler dealt. And the Dodgers are on the verge of the franchise’s eighth World Series title.