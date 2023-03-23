Walker Kessler with an alley oop vs the Portland Trail Blazers

The Canadian Press

MIAMI — Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez completed a first-round sweep for Canadians in the women's singles draw at the Miami Open with wins on Wednesday. Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., defeated Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a matchup of former U.S. Open champions, and Fernandez, of Laval, Que., downed Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3 at the WTA/Masters 1000 tennis tournament. Andreescu and Fernandez join Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Toronto's Katherine Sebov in the second