Walker Kessler with the And-1!

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker appeared to misunderstand the rules.
The Tigers played most of the second half without leading scorer Johni Broome, who suffered a sprained ankle while going for a rebound.
A winter storm brought snow and freezing rain to Atlanta on Friday.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
The title game is set.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
Christian and Alexis bring on USMNT legend Tony Meola and Apple TV Keith Costigan to chat the state of MLS ahead of the 2025 season. Then, Christian and Alexis have 19 season MLS veteran Dax McCarty join the show to look back at a decorated career that includes beating Messi. Later, Christian and Alexis eact to news in Europe including West Ham sacking head coach Julen Lopetegui as well as Tottenham and Newcastle taking the lead in their Carabao Cup semifinal ties.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens delivers his final thoughts about the running back position in 2025.
The Pistons are making noise in the East again, with their star point guard leading the way.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
Let’s take a look at some contenders, including Victor Wembanyama, who could make their All-Star debuts this February.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines what was yet another strange season at the tight end position.
The three-time Cy Young winner will turn 42 in February.
Brady will have to deal with a conflict of interest while calling games this postseason.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down the Ravens' AFC North clinch, highlighted by Lamar Jackson’s MVP-caliber season and Derrick Henry’s record-breaking 1,921 rushing yards. They celebrate Kyle’s 12.5-sack milestone and $250K bonus, discuss Mike Evans’ historic 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season, and debate wild-card matchups, including Bucs vs. Commanders. Plus, bold playoff predictions and standout Week 18 moments set the stage for an epic postseason.
Montgomery injured his MCL in Week 15 against the Bills.