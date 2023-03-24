Will you take a walk where King Charles will be crowned?

STORY: Visitors will get the chance to follow King Charles' coronation footsteps

It will be the first time a sealed off area is opened to the public

Location: London

[Head Conservator, Westminster Abbey, Vanessa Simeoni]

"It’s such a rare opportunity. Nobody apart from the clergy go up to this space so for visitors to come here and be able to walk on the pavement and get up close and look at the designs and all the different materials that make up this incredible piece of art. it’s going to be just a once in a lifetime experience."

Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London

Visitors will be able to walk barefooted on the 'Cosmati Pavement'

The mosaic flooring was made of marble, stone, glass and metal

But it was in such a poor state that it had to undergo repairs and conservation work

"It was in such a deteriorated state that it could’ve be used so it was always protected with carpet. So for the first time in kind of known history this pavement will be on view and used for a coronation so we get to see all the beautiful designs all the colorful stones that make up this amazing work of art."