Walk to End Alzheimer's held in Boca Raton

The Canadian Press

CHESTE, Spain (AP) — Honored by fans, opponents, other athletes and celebrities, Valentino Rossi put an end to his acclaimed career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the final MotoGP race of the season in Spain on Sunday. Race-winner Francesco Bagnaia and the other riders followed Rossi after the race until the veteran Italian stopped in front of the grandstands to salute his fans. Members from other teams awaited him on the pitlane to honor the 42-year-old Italian after he co