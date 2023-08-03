Walk to Defeat ALS
EverythingALS is conducting speech research using AI technology to spot and track early signs of ALS.
It's not a light suggestion.
Cases of the infectious disease have more than doubled in the Southeast over the last decade, the health agency said.
The drug, AOH1996, was named after a little girl, Anna Olivia Healy, who died from neuroblastoma.
Bella Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 along with her younger brother Anwar and her mom Yolanda
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcomed son Luai last month
Though the low-carb plan helped me shed 130 pounds in just over a year, I'm never doing the keto diet again. Here's why I'm counting macros instead.
The Alberta government says a Calgary clinic has halted its plan to charge patients fees for faster access to its family doctor. “The (Marda Loop Medical) clinic indicated they will not be proceeding with charging fees on Aug. 1," Alberta Health spokesman Scott Johnston said in a statement. It’s not clear if the clinic's fee plan is on hold or has been scrapped altogether. There were no visible notices to patients about the fees on the front door or in the waiting room when the clinic opened Tue
A Toronto woman has come forward with a powerful warning about the drug Ozempic, which has become popular because of the dramatic weight loss some people say it has helped them to achieve. Emily Wright says she suffers from a paralyzed stomach and believes Ozempic is to blame. Nathaniel Dove reports.
With Bronny James recovering from a sudden cardiac arrest, here's what sports cardiologists can explain about the health condition — and how realistic a return to the court could be.
VANCOUVER — A cyberattack in British Columbia may have compromised the personal information of thousands of health-care workers, including those the province is trying to recruit to fill much-needed jobs. The Health Employers Association of British Columbia said Tuesday that the attack was on three websites it hosts, and personal information associated with 240,000 email addresses of health-care workers may have been seized. Michael McMillian, CEO of the association, said the information could i
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Institutes of Health is beginning a handful of studies to test possible treatments for long COVID, an anxiously awaited step in U.S. efforts against the mysterious condition that afflicts millions. Monday’s announcement from the NIH’s $1.15 billion RECOVER project comes amid frustration from patients who’ve struggled for months or even years with sometimes-disabling health problems — with no proven treatments and only a smattering of rigorous studies to test potent
TORONTO — As a teen and into her 20s, Debra Wells-Hopey bought women's magazines by the dozen and devoured all the articles about weight loss she could find. She tried diet after diet and counted every calorie. When a diet finally worked, Wells-Hopey kept restricting her food intake until she found herself in the throes of anorexia nervosa. Had Ozempic been around in her dieting days back in the 1980s and '90s, the Halifax woman, now 53, believes she would have taken it. "It won't cause an eatin
“Lonnie deserved a chance at life, and he was not given that,” an attorney representing one of Lonnie Rupard’s sons told McClatchy News.
First, it was measles and tuberculosis. Now, an ancient disease is making a comeback. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Florida has an increase of leprosy. Also known as Hansen's disease, leprosy is a chronic infectious disease. An endemic means something that is circulating and is present at all times; it can be at a low level. Although leprosy can spread from person to person, it's not known precisely how. The disease does not spread through casual, physical contact, according to the CDC.
The former NBA star tells PEOPLE how his approach to health has changed since his days in the NBA
We ask a doctor and a dietician if it's normal to feel extra hungry (read: want to eat constantly) while on or before your period, and what snacks are best.
OTTAWA — A tribunal that is part of the military grievance process has found that the Canadian Armed Forces COVID-19 vaccine policy violated its members' Charter rights. The Military Grievances External Review Committee reviews grievances that are referred to it by the chief of defence staff, and provides the chief with non-binding findings and recommendations. In all, 157 grievances have been filed with the independent tribunal over the military's vaccination policy, which took effect in the fa
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s six abortion clinics have stopped providing abortions ahead of the state’s near-total abortion ban officially taking effect and as a petition is pending before the state’s high court asking it to keep the ban on hold while legal action continues, clinic officials said Tuesday. Planned Parenthood’s four Indiana abortion clinics stopped performing abortions Monday in accordance with state guidance that providers received in July alerting them that on or around Tuesday
Canada is the first nation to use warnings on individual cigarettes in an effort to deter smoking.
The agency estimates that half a million Americans suffer from this potentially life-threatening condition.