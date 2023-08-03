Walk to Defeat ALS

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

First, it was measles and tuberculosis. Now, an ancient disease is making a comeback. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Florida has an increase of leprosy. Also known as Hansen's disease, leprosy is a chronic infectious disease. An endemic means something that is circulating and is present at all times; it can be at a low level. Although leprosy can spread from person to person, it's not known precisely how. The disease does not spread through casual, physical contact, according to the CDC.