Take a walk through Cal Expo's Imaginarium light show
Imaginarium Light Up the Night will begin its winter run at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Friday. There will be 3 million lights across 15 acres of mazes and fantasy zones. There are also carnival rides, ice skating, laser tag, a beer garden and a pirate circus show. The event also has an all-light rose garden featuring 30,000 roses. Learn more : https://www.kcra.com/article/imaginarium-begins-its-holiday-run-at-cal-expo-with-3-million-lights-what-to-know/42008835Cal Expo, Imaginarium, Sacramento, things to do