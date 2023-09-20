Wale looks into proposed water rate increase

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Chief executives of the some of the world's biggest fossil fuel companies are meeting in Canada this week, united in their stance that "peak oil" isn't about to put them out of business anytime soon. Against the backdrop of benchmark prices for West Texas Intermediate crude topping US$90 per barrel, the highest since November of last year, executives and government officials from around the world are gathering in Calgary for the 24th World Petroleum Congress. The event is one of the la