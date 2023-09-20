Wale looks into proposed water rate increase
Wale looks into proposed water rate increase
Wale looks into proposed water rate increase
“Her cries were gurgly, and when we got her out of the water, she was soaked. Her coat wasn’t repelling water and keeping her buoyant like it should have been.”
“It was just zoning out... I was confused because it didn’t look like anything I had seen before,” the college student told a local news outlet.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission "safely captured" and relocated the bear on Monday.
The baby’s dad and big brother take turns holding it, the zoo said.
Mobile phone footage shows brave beachgoers wrestle a shark back into the sea
An alligator missing half of its jaw has been found in Florida.
The bear's stomach was clogged with human trash, including food wrappers, wipes and paper towels that kept the bear from consuming food that would have sustained the animal.
If you're thinking about ditching gas for an EV, you've probably considered the biggest name in the industry and the brand that brought electric cars to the masses -- Tesla. Most automakers have...
The mysterious death of the world’s first dog-fox hybrid in Brazil is at the centre of a government investigation after keepers of the animal failed to report the incident.
A plan to reintroduce once-extinct cheetahs to Madhya Pradesh in India has struggled after many of the animals died.
CALGARY — Chief executives of the some of the world's biggest fossil fuel companies are meeting in Canada this week, united in their stance that "peak oil" isn't about to put them out of business anytime soon. Against the backdrop of benchmark prices for West Texas Intermediate crude topping US$90 per barrel, the highest since November of last year, executives and government officials from around the world are gathering in Calgary for the 24th World Petroleum Congress. The event is one of the la
High-energy electrons in the plasma surrounding Earth may have helped generate water on the lunar surface, according to a study.
Despite the meteoric rise of wind and solar, fossil energy sources have met most new demand in fast-growing economies.
The transparent sea creature was found in the Persian Gulf, researchers said.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World. The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening of three lands Monday morning — Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland. Staffers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the park, attempting to capture and relocate the bear, Disney World said in a statement
NEW YORK (AP) — Yelling that the future and their lives depend on ending fossil fuels, tens of thousands of protesters on Sunday kicked off a week where leaders will try once again to curb climate change primarily caused by coal, oil and natural gas. But protesters say it's not going to be enough. And they aimed their wrath directly at U.S. President Joe Biden, urging him to stop approving new oil and gas projects, phase out current ones and declare a climate emergency with larger executive powe
And no, it didn’t escape from the Country Bear Jamboree The post Wild Bear Loose at Walt Disney World Causes Multiple Magic Kingdom Attractions to Close appeared first on TheWrap.
Utility firm Dominion Energy said on Tuesday it has proposed to build a pilot project in Virginia to test two new energy storage technologies which could discharge power for a longer time than traditional batteries. Battery storage projects are critical for the transition towards clean energy. Dominion said the proposed Darbytown storage project in Virginia would testing the iron-air batteries developed by Form Energy and zinc-hybrid batteries developed by Eos Energy .
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, raised the size of the portfolio of Iberdrola's renewable power plants it wants to invest in to 1 gigawatt, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Tuesday without specifying its sources. The Spanish power utility Iberdrola and the fund had said in May they were negotiating the sale of a 49% stake in a portfolio of onshore wind farms and solar power plants with a 500 megawatt capacity following a similar deal over 1.3 gigawatts sealed in January for 600 million euros. The new deal would include assets in Spain and Portugal, Cinco Dias reported.
Rick Doucett says the private woodlot sector in New Brunswick is on the verge of economic collapse, a troubling situation that the province’s new forest strategy fails to address. The president of the New Brunswick Federation of Woodlot Owners says if the Progressive Conservative government keeps favouring big wood-cutting companies that use public land to make large profits, the province’s 400 or so private woodlots owners will simply give up and sell off their land any way they can. “It’s been