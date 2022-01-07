'It's like waking up to a nightmare': Family that lost home in Marshall Fire grossly underinsured

CBC

When you've reached the pinnacle of your sport, what happens next? For some Canadian Olympic gold medallists, you simply go back for more. "I don't have to defend it. It's in my house, I have it on my mantle, it's not going away," said 2018 ski halfpipe champion Cassie Sharpe. "So I'm not defending anything, but I'm definitely going out there fighting for that podium." "It's bonus time," added ski cross champion Brady Leman. Sharpe and Leman are among many Canadian Olympic champions returning fo