Wake Up Weather
16 WAPT Meteorologist Christopher Pipkin has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT Meteorologist Christopher Pipkin has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
This weekend felt like the dawn of something special for the Blue Jays.
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's draw with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over 16th-seeded German Angelique Kerber.
All the dramatic touches to the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet can be chalked up to marketing, according to Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell.
The Moroccan team has been evacuated.
Robbie Ray dominated on the mound once again, and the Toronto faithful showered him with cheers on his way to the dugout.
Joaquin Niemann was left without a partner on Sunday. So he finished as quickly as possible.
The cauldron was extinguished Sunday in Tokyo to end the most unique Paralympic Games in history.
Argentina’s World Cup qualifier at Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes Sunday in a wild dispute over coronavirus concerns.
“I actually think [COVID-19 is] going to play more of a factor this year than last year."
Not all divisions are equal.
Oracle Park concessions workers could go on strike at any time.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is officially a member of the Carolina Hurricanes and is excited about the opportunity in front of him.
The final fantasy football draft weekend ahead of the NFL season is here. Scott Pianowski gets you ready with his last-minute player notes and strategy tips.
The curtain fell on a uniquely memorable Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday following closing ceremonies.
Max Verstappen has reclaimed the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.
Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ Albert Pujols is sure to get a big ovation at Busch Stadium when the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger returns to face the Cardinals. The 41-year-old Pujols called St. Louis home for his first 11 major league seasons from 2001-2011 and helped the Cards win two World Series championships. Pujols insists he'll try to focus on the series between the playoff contenders that begins Monday, rather than the fanfare. Still, the trip is plenty meaning
PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift the Seattle Mariners over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep. The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and continued to make up ground in the AL playoff race. Seattle is just three games behind Boston for the final wild card spot after the Red Sox lost on Sunday. Arizona has lost eight of its past nine. Seattle improved to 14-4 in extra inning games.
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders will have history on their side Monday when they host the Edmonton Elks. Calgary (1-3) has won the last eight Labour Day showdowns against Edmonton (1-2). But that's of little solace to Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson. "I don't really worry about whether I've had success one place or not because it’s a new team, new year – weird year," Dickenson said. "It's still football, it’s still the Labour Day Classic. "It'll be an exciting game. Weather is supposed to
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 4-3 Sunday to take two of three from the AL West leaders. Cronenworth, a first-time All-Star this season who has struggled at the plate recently, sent a drive to right-center off reliever Ryne Stanek for his 20th homer of the season. It was the first walk-off home run in his two-year career and his second game-winning hit. One batter earlier, Stanek (1-4) caught