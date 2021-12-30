Wake up call: New Year's Eve ice sculptures
Today's wake up call comes from the ice sculptures for New Years Eve at Copley.
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
The World Juniors have officially been cancelled after COVID-19 outbreaks on several teams.
Kyrie practiced with the Nets for the first time in months.
The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions.
Anthony Sweat was shot and killed on Tuesday night near Richmond, Virginia. He was 27.
We've been down this road before.
Ricky Rubio was one assist shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night in New Orleans when he went down.
Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners.
Rain, snow, wind and heat are each factors that have complicated matters for ice maintenance crews at previous outdoor NHL events.
With Tuukka Rask's seemingly imminent return, this Boston Bruins group as we know it is gearing up for one last run.
Madden's first game for CBS isn't the Madden we came to know and love years later. But there are little hints of his future greatness sprinkled throughout.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Beijing Olympic protocols contain a policy that could bar athletes from the 2022 Winter Games long after they’ve cleared COVID-19 infections.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to dig through their favorite stats and talk about the Bengals offense, Kliff Kingsbury’s troubling track record, and Trey Lance potentially taking over as the 49ers QB after Jimmy G’s injury, but they kick the show off by remembering John Madden and his impact on the sport.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks remain unbeaten with Bruce Boudreau behind the bench. Miller scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Wednesday night for their seventh straight win since Boudreau was brought in. Boudreau is the third coach in NHL history to start 7-0 with a new team, matching Geoff Ward in 2019-20 with Calgary and Jacques Lemaire in 1993-94 with New Jersey. Five of the wins have been by one goal, with three going int
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-105 on Wednesday night with star Donovan Mitchell out with a sore back. Portland’s Damian Lillard and Norman Powell each scored 32 points. The Trail Blazers were missing seven players in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the second straight game. Utah’s dominance started on the inside and continued all night long, outscoring Portland 74-30 in the paint. Jazz coa