Wake Up Call from Ride to Defeat ALS
Monday's Wake Up Call comes from the Ride to Defeat ALS in Wayland.
Monday's Wake Up Call comes from the Ride to Defeat ALS in Wayland.
A five-run first inning from his Blue Jays teammates was all starter Jose Berrios required to shut down his former club.
After all of that, one of the two teams not playing on Sunday snuck in.
Derek Carr has been a fantasy afterthought, but the Raiders QB is making us rethink that thanks to his strong start. Scott Pianowski runs down Week 2's fantasy winners and losers.
Bo Bichette lifts a two-run home run to right-center field to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead
Week 1 overreactions — in either direction — are almost always premature. Just ask these teams.
Tom Brady is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.
Classy move from the Dodgers star.
It’s either brilliant or straight out of the mind of someone at the bar at closing time.
Ryu felt "significant tightness" on his neck the day after his last start, a loss to the Twins.
Tagovailoa sustained a rib injury on a big hig by A.J. Epenesa.
"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
We run down the notable inactive players for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
The Bringer of Rain is also the Bringer of Compliments.
Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.
Graham Simpson is a sixth-grader who can hit a receiver in stride from 40 yards out.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
Judging NFL teams after one game has always been foolish. It’s even more absurd in a 17-game season. The Bills, Titans, Ravens, Browns, Bears and Washington lost their season openers after making the playoffs last season. No panic. Each team rebounded with a victory in Week 2. The Packers look to join the group Monday night. The Cowboys, a favorite to contend in the weak NFC East, also lost their opener to the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on a late field goal. They bounced back with
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down all of Sunday’s NFL action, game-by-game, and tell you what their fantasy takeaways were. Is there any value in the Raiders backfield? Why aren’t the 49ers targeting Brandon Aiyuk? Is DJ Moore on his way to a breakout season? Can the Dolphins survive without Tua? Is KJ Osborn a thing? They attempt to answer these questions and more before giving a single-game DFS preview of Monday’s Lions/Packers game, as well.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast reacting to all 14 games from Sunday's Week 2 action including the Ravens' incredible upset of the Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans shocking the Seattle Seahawks on the road and the Las Vegas Raiders securing a 2-0 start.