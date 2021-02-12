Wake Up Call from massive snowman in Wilmington
Friday's Wake Up Call comes from Wilmington.
The Raptors were clearly burnt out in a loss to the Celtics after a taxing but encouraging week-long stretch.
A COVID-19 outbreak will close off the tournament from spectators.
A bevy of former Iowa players spoke out about alleged racist comments made by Doyle.
Klete Keller was recognized in the riots by an FBI agent and others in part because of the Team USA jacket he was wearing.
“If you’re going to play a team seven times in a row, it’s going to happen.”
Tom Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win despite a knee injury.
The NBA added that Young was wrong about the no-call in a statement.
The WHL's Red Deer Rebels are taking living at the rink to the next level.
The Toronto Raptors announced they will play out the remainder of the 2020-21 season in Tampa Bay.
The British Open is set to take place at Royal St. George's in July.
The Dallas Stars didn't have to release a statement about playing the national anthem. In doing so, they're perpetuating harm towards communities who don't fit their core demographic.
LeBron claims the overall lead, and there's a little movement at the bottom of the lists.
MUNICH — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry tore a thigh muscle during the Club World Cup final and will be out “for the foreseeable,” the team said Friday. Gnabry played 64 minutes in Bayern's 1-0 win over Mexican club Tigres on Thursday in Qatar. Bayern said he was later examined by the club's medical staff and found to have torn a muscle in his left thigh. Gnabry has scored six goals in 28 games for Bayern in all competitions this season and missed only four games. Bayern is also without midfielder Thomas Müller, who tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the final. Müller is facing a period of quarantine when he arrives back in Munich. Two other midfielders, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez, missed the Club World Cup after positive tests for the coronavirus last month but are expected to return to the squad soon. Bayern's next game is Monday against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
I'm always amazed and, quite frankly, inspired by the passion that our sporting analysts bring to the table each weekend on Road to the Olympic Games. It's the intimate knowledge and affection they exude which delivers the thrill of competition to so many viewers across the country. And in the face of the pandemic, winter sport around the world has found a way to not only survive, but to thrive in the pre-Olympic year. Perhaps it's because sport means so much to so many people, in so many places, and the thought of a winter without it is a non-starter. So it is that in Holland, where they are obsessed with speed skating, the world championships push ahead in the Heerenveen bubble and the historic Thialf Arena. Similarly, the sleds continue to rumble in Altenberg, Germany, which is the acknowledged heartland of the sliding pursuits. In the Dolomites of Italy, the alpine world championships unfold as skiing takes centre stage against a spectacular backdrop. Further north, in Scandinavia, the ski cross and snowboard racers go head-to-head in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. In all, Road to the Olympic Games will have eight hours of world championship competition this Saturday and Sunday and the voices who describe the action so expertly have been there to experience the devotion to their respective sports first-hand. Winter sport passion They understand that as we Canadians wouldn't dream of a season without hockey, or Americans would do anything to make the Super Bowl spectacle happen, Europeans will deliver winter sport world championships — come hell or high water. "Even without fans in the stands, the rich lore and history of the Netherlands' love for skating is visceral and every skater seems to find that sixth gear regardless of circumstances," says two-time Olympian Anastasia Bucsis, CBC's speed skating analyst. "My career's fondest memories stem from competing in the Netherlands around Remembrance Day. The Dutch fans would come up to us in grocery stores or on the street and thank us not only for racing and providing sporting entertainment but also for Canada's history of liberating Holland in World War Two." WATCH | Canadian speed skating coach Shannon Rempel chats with Anastasia Bucsis: Brian Stemmle is a four-time Olympian and raced around Europe on alpine's World Cup for more than a decade. He knows the lure the "White Circus" has over people. "Being a ski racing fan in Europe is like eating wiener schnitzel in Austria — it's bred into the culture," Stemmle says. "Driving from race to race, throughout Europe we'd sometimes stop for lunch at an Autogrill or walk into a pizzeria in Italy. Often, huddled around a small television, watching an afternoon ski race would be a group of grizzled, ski-racing fans drinking espresso and smoking Marlboro's. "The gentlemen were having a social connection through a sport that they had a passion for. Those die-hards made me realize that people I didn't even know, halfway around the world, cared about the same thing that I loved and that inspired me to try even harder to be a winner." 'Sport brings people together' Bobsleigh is king in Germany and the 2021 world championships have moved there from Lake Placid, N.Y., the original host, because of the pandemic. They've reverted to fertile ground for a beloved and thrilling athletic endeavour. "Sport brings people together and there are certain places, for certain sports, where the energy is palpable. For bobsleigh that place is Germany," says Helen Upperton, CBC's bobsleigh analyst and an Olympic silver medallist. "They love the sport, they love the rivalries, the danger, the power and precision and they express their love for all the athletes, not just the home team. Sport is so much more than just the race or the match or the game. It's the undertow that pulls people in the same direction, toward the common bond; a flag, a team, or an athlete. If you somehow managed to win in Germany, you were never forgotten." These vivid descriptions of what goes on in exotic places far away are proof that these commentators have travelled the planet to experience the complex, often elusive, attractiveness of sport and can speak to it in the first person. It's an altogether intangible power which allows sport to defy the universal threat we now face during the days of COVID-19. "I've never been made to feel like a rock star the way I was when competing in Holland," Bucsis recalls. "It really touched my heart and reminded me how unifying and wonderful sport is." The show must go on For Stemmle, the ability — even during a pandemic — to follow the action is sustenance for fans the world over. "Cheering for a sport you love makes you feel like a part of the team," he reckons. "Like me cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs, deep down it makes me believe I'm making a difference in the outcome." "There is something magical about racing in a country that loves a sport as much as you do," Upperton concludes. "Perhaps this passion for human excellence brings out the best in all of us, athletes and fans alike." And although it's a cliché, it amounts to the truth. In uncertain times the wide world of sport will continue to spin on its axis and the show will most definitely go on.
VANCOUVER — Life in Vancouver has felt a little unnatural for Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom this week. After spending seven seasons with the Canucks, for the first time he hit the ice at Rogers Arena as an opponent on Thursday. “I think before tonight, this is the only building I hadn’t been in the visitor room," Markstrom said. "It’s weird to land and take the bus, staying at a hotel when it’s been home for so long." The Swedish netminder wasted no time making himself comfortable. He stopped all but one of the 34 shots the Canucks peppered him with Thursday night, leading the Flames to a 3-1 victory against his former team. One of Markstrom's best saves of the night came midway through the second period when he robbed Nils Hoglander of a goal. Vancouver's rookie winger sniped a shot from the top of the face-off circle and the goalie snatched the puck out of the air. “He battled for us all night. He kept us in there at times and he made some big saves," said Calgary's Sean Monahan. "When your goalie’s doing that, it gives you some jump and gives you a real good chance to win games.” Facing a hot goaltender can get into a forward's head, he added. “When you’re playing against a goalie like that, sometimes you start overthinking and you try to make an extra pass to get a better look and it starts to get frustrating," he said. "Marky’s a great goalie and I’m really happy he’s on our team.” Monahan registered a pair of assists on the night, and helped give his side some breathing room early in the third. The centreman came out of the penalty box to collect the puck in the neutral zone, and dished it to Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau hustled down the ice on a breakaway and popped a shot up past Vancouver's Thatcher Demko glove side to put Calgary up 3-1. Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist in the win, while Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary (7-5-1). Despite the final result, the Canucks (6-11-0) came out hard and fast, looking to snap an extended losing skid. “They came out flying, literally," Markstrom said. "They play such a fast game and in the first period, we didn’t really find our legs at the start, but overall, I thought we kept them to shots from the outside and stuff like that, letting me see the puck. "They’re a desperate team and they played a great game today. We’re happy we got away with the two points.” Vancouver's lone goal came 6:31 into the second period. Elias Pettersson deftly stick handled around Milan Lucic and slid a slick pass up the boards to Brock Boeser, who put a backhanded shot on net. Markstrom stopped the first buck but Boeser collected his own rebound and shovelled it in behind the goalie's skate to knot the score at 1-1. The Canucks outshot the Flames 34-26 on Thursday, but ultimately saw their losing streak stretch to six games. The skid hasn't been easy, Pettersson said. "It's frustrating. Everyone in our group, everyone in the locker room just wants to win a game and get back at it because we know what we're capable of but like I said it's not going our way right now but we'll figure it out," he said. Demko stopped 23-of-26 shots for Vancouver. A couple of unlucky bounces were what made the difference Thursday night, said Canucks coach Travis Green. "As much as you hate losing our guys are smart enough to know they played a pretty good hockey game," he said. "They know if we bring that came to the table, you're going to win more than you lose. You're not gonna win every game when you play well, that's just the way the league is, the league is too good. But I'm comfortable our guys know that if they bring that type of effort, good things are gonna happen." Thursday's game was the first in a four-game set between the Canucks and Flames. The two teams will square off again in Vancouver on Saturday. NOTES: A short thank video for Markstrom, defenceman Chris Tanev and forward Josh Leivo played on the big screen midway through the first period, eliciting stick taps from the Canucks' bench. The trio played for the Canucks last season before signing with the Flames in free agency and Thursday marked their first game back in Vancouver. ... Both Boeser and Pettersson are riding five-game points streaks, with each registering two goals and three assists. … Vancouver's Justin Bailey left the game early in the second period after being run into the boards hard by Lucic. The winger was hunched over as he headed straight down the tunnel. It was later announced he would not return due to an upper-body injury. … Canucks centre Jay Beagle played in his 600th NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — After starting the season on long-term injured reserve and missing the first month of action, Mike Smith wanted to make sure he was well prepared when he finally returned to the Edmonton Oilers crease. So far so good for the veteran netminder, who picked up a shutout in just his second start of the campaign. Smith made 38 stops as the Oilers beat the suddenly struggling Montreal Canadiens 3-0 Thursday. The 38-year-old picked up the 40th shutout of his career, and his first against Montreal. Smith is now 2-0 on the season after posting a 3-1 win over Ottawa in his season debut Monday. "You want to come back and not feel like you've missed a beat," Smith said. "Obviously the first two games have gone really well for me, I felt like I was prepared for these games. When you feel like you're prepared, usually things go your way." Jujhar Khaira, Darnell Nurse and Tyson Barrie scored for Edmonton (9-7-0), which won its third straight game — and six of its last seven — and finished 3-1 on its four-game road trip. Montreal goaltender Jake Allen made 28 saves, many of them difficult, in a losing cause. The Canadiens (8-4-2) have three losses, all coming at home, over their last four games. One of the most offensively potent teams at the start of the season, the Habs have managed just six goals over that span. "Our game has gone down a notch," Montreal coach Claude Julien said. "Our quick transition isn't quite there. "You don't want to panic, you want to do the little things right, and the little things right eventually play in your favour. Right now there's a bit of frustration that's really hurting us more than it's helping us." Edmonton was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Montreal was 0-for-1. The Canadiens applied more of the offensive pressure early in the game — including a Nick Suzuki breakaway that Smith stopped — but the Oilers struck first when Khaira scored 11:13 into the first period. Khaira picked up a pass from Josh Archibald through the feet of Jeff Petry and beat Allen. Khaira, who was waived and sent to the team's taxi squad at the start of the season, now has five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games. "JJ, he's a powerful man," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. "He's strong on the puck, he's really good down low in our zone, and it's nice to see him get rewarded with a goal with the work he's putting in." Khaira's goal seemed to energize the Oilers, who had several good chances to increase their lead. Allen made big saves on Alex Chaisson and Kyle Turris, while Barrie rang a shot off the post. Nurse was credited with his sixth goal of the season 1:27 into the second period. Allen saved the defenceman's initial shot, but Montreal captain Shea Weber inadvertently put the puck in the net when his clearing attempt deflected off teammate Phillip Danault. "There's been puck luck going the other way, so it's nice to see you get back a few of those," Tippett said. Barrie made it 3-0 when he ripped a shot past Allen from the blue line with the Oilers on a power play at 4:44 of the third period. Edmonton was coming off a 3-2 win at Ottawa on Tuesday in which superstar forwards McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet for the first time in 11 games. McDavid was held scoreless again, while Draisaitl picked up an assist on Barrie's goal. There was a scary moment in the second period when Montreal forward Paul Byron was hit in the head by a slapshot from Habs defenceman Joel Edmundson. Byron went to the Canadiens dressing room but returned to the game shortly after. The opening face off was pushed back an hour after Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. A player on the protocol list does not necessarily have COVID-19. The NHL has postponed 35 games so far this season, but none yet in the all-Canadian North Division. "It's been going on for a while, between the bubble and coming into the season," Tippett said of COVID-19's affect on the NHL. "It's part of our world now so you almost get numb to it. "It's part of what we're dealing with not just in hockey, but as a world right now, so it becomes less of a factor. You do what you have to do, follow the protocols and go about your business." The Oilers are off until Monday, when they will play the first of two home dates with Winnipeg. The Canadiens will face the NHL-leading Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday. NOTES: Nurse's sixth goal moved him into a tie with Petry for the league lead among defenceman. ... The Oilers lead the league with 13 goals from defencemen. ... The last time McDavid was held pointless in back-to-back games was Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press Note to readers: This s a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect records for the teams.
NASHVILLE — The first game-winning goal of Dante Fabbro’s career came in dramatic fashion. Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory over the struggling Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene also scored and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. “Pekka has given us a chance to win every night,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “Fortunately tonight we were able to find a way to win and reward the effort. What he’s doing is making big saves at big times.” Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal had the goals for Detroit, which has lost 10 of 11. “Frustrating for sure at this point,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we put ourselves in position to win another hockey game and we didn’t finish it. That’s the step we need to learn to take.” As the clock dipped just below a minute in the third period, Fabbro sent a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that beat Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss on the stick side aided by a screen from Nashville winger Viktor Arvidsson. “I’ve got to get it by that first guy and I was able to do that,” Fabbro said. “Great screen in front. I wouldn’t say it was a hard shot by any means, but just get it there and hopefully something good happens out of it.” Greiss finished with 20 saves. Ellis scored the game’s first goal at 14:58 of the opening period. With the Predators on a power play, Filip Forsberg had the puck in the right circle and slid a cross-ice pass to Ellis in the left circle, where he fired a one-timer into the virtually open net behind Greiss. Forsberg and Predators captain Roman Josi each had a pair of assists. Fabbri spoiled Nashville’s hope of getting out of the first with a lead when his wrist shot from the left circle beat Rinne just inside the far post with 34.4 seconds left in the period. “I’m feeling good,” Rinne said. “I feel like I’ve felt good since the training camp. Obviously, I want to show it on the ice and play well and get wins for this team.” The game looked as though it was headed into the third tied at 1 after a mostly sleepy second, but in the last minute of the middle frame the teams traded goals 14 seconds apart. Duchene gave Nashville another brief lead at 19:19, but Staal answered right back at 19:33 to tie it again. INJURIES MOUNT Nashville added two names to its growing list of injured players. Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm and forward Mathieu Olivier were placed on injured reserve, joining defenceman Luca Sbisa and forwards Brad Richardson and Ryan Johansen. Ekholm, who missed Monday’s game against Tampa Bay due to the birth of his second child, returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s second half of the back-to-back series with the Lightning but did not play in the third period. He is sidelined with a lower-body injury. CENTURY MARK It was the 100th regular-season matchup between the teams. Nashville and Detroit are reunited in the same division due to the NHL’s realignment this season. The Red Wings and Predators were Central Division foes from the time Nashville entered the NHL in 1998 until Detroit moved to the Eastern Conference when the league realigned for the 2013-14 season. The teams have also met in the playoffs on three occasions, all in Western Conference quarterfinal series. Detroit won the first two matchups in 2004 and 2008, with Nashville taking the series in 2012. POWER PLAY STRUGGLING After coming up empty in four opportunities with the man advantage Thursday night, the Red Wings have not scored a power-play goal in their last seven games. They are 0 for 20 during the current drought and have just four power-play goals in 15 games this season. “We still go over the boards trying to score,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “We care about it a lot. We talk about it every day we’re at the rink. It’s a lot of the conversation. We have to keep it simple. We have to get it set up. Tonight we did a good job of entries, we just didn’t execute in the zone.” Detroit entered Thursday with the NHL’s second-worst power play success rate at 9.3%, ahead of only Minnesota’s 7.1%. WHAT’S NEXT The teams complete their two-game set Saturday night in Nashville. Jim Diamond, The Associated Press
CHICAGO — When Mikko Koivu announced his retirement Tuesday, it created an opportunity for Kevin Stenlund to take on a more regular role with the Columbus Blue Jackets. So far, so good. Stenlund capped Columbus' big third period with the game-winning goal with 1:14 left, and the Blue Jackets stopped Chicago’s three-game win streak with a 6-5 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday night. “It was a big confidence boost for me,” Stenlund said. Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic and Michael Del Zotto also scored in the third as Columbus won for the third time in four games. Cam Atkinson collected his franchise-record 15th career short-handed goal and three assists, and Roslovic also scored in the second. The 24-year-old Stenlund has two goals and three assists in four games this year. But he is in line for more playing time after Koivu decided to retire during his 16th NHL season. “He's been on the outside, waiting for his opportunity,” coach John Tortorella said. “Practicing and taxi squad roster, all that stuff, and he gets an opportunity.” Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which dropped to 4-2-1 at home. Rookie defencemen Ian Mitchell and Nicolas Beaudin each scored their first NHL goal 56 seconds apart in the second period. Pius Suter also scored for the Blackhawks. “Just got to learn how to close out those games,” Kane said. Chicago led 4-2 after Kane sent a wrist shot past a screened Joonas Korpisalo for a power-play goal 29 seconds into the third. But Columbus responded with two goals in 80 seconds. First, Jenner slammed home a rebound from right in front for his fourth. Then Roslovic got his second of the game when he beat Kevin Lankinen from the bottom of the right circle 7:59 into the period. “We did little things as the game went on that gave them momentum and to their credit they capitalized on their chances,” Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said. After DeBrincat got the lead back for the Blackhawks at 13:05, the Blue Jackets bounced back again. Atkinson banged a shot off the cross bar and Del Zotto knocked it in for the tying goal with 2:41 to go. Then Stenlund put Columbus ahead to stay with his eighth goal in 40 career regular-season games. “We still had some breakdowns. We still gave up some chances,” Tortorella said. “But I just liked the way we made some plays.” Beaudin committed a costly turnover in the first period, and Columbus turned the miscue into Atkinson's fourth goal at 12:10. Atkinson poked the puck away from Beaudin near the blue line, got it back and beat Lankinen from the high slot for a 1-0 lead. It was Atkinson's third short-handed goal of the season and No. 15 for his career, snapping a tie with Rick Nash for the franchise record. He also scored a short-handed goal on a penalty shot during Monday night's 3-2 victory over Carolina. “I don't know. It seems like short-handed goals are easier for me to come by right now,” a chuckling Atkinson said. INJURIES The Blackhawks played without defenceman Connor Murphy and forward Andrew Shaw. Murphy could be sidelined for two weeks with a right hip injury, and Shaw was placed on injured reserve after entering the concussion protocol. MAKING MOVES Elvis Merzlikins was activated from injured reserve and served as the backup for Korpisalo. Merzlikins, 26, had been sidelined by an upper-body injury since he got hurt during practice on Feb. 3. Columbus also recalled defenceman Andrew Peeke from its taxi squad. Peeke, who turns 23 on March 17, recorded an assist while playing 17:40 in his first game of the season, replacing Dean Kukan in the lineup. WORTH NOTING Mitchell and Beaudin became the first pair of defencemen to score their first NHL goals within a minute of each other since Mickey Volcan and Stuart Smith for the Hartford Whalers on Jan. 14, 1981. UP NEXT The teams play again on Saturday night. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
The Rush: Tampa Bay Raptors, Tom Brady’s knee and Wendy’s trolls the Rays
DALLAS — Nino Niederreiter scored the tiebreaking goal about four minutes into the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Thursday night, their third win this season against the defending Western Conference champions. Niederreiter went in on a breakaway off a long pass from Dougie Hamilton and got goaltender Anton Khudobin leaning to the right before scoring to his left. Warren Foegele added a goal in the final minute. Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Joe Pavelski scored his eighth of the year for Dallas, which has only one win its last seven games since sweeping a four-game homestand to open the season. The Stars lost on back-to-back days at the end of January in Carolina, including a shootout. James Reimer made 34 saves for the Hurricanes and has won all three against Dallas. Khudobin stopped 27 shots while playing for the first time in three games. He was disciplined and didn't dress Sunday, a day after being late for practice. Rookie goalie Jake Oettinger made consecutive starts for the first time in his NHL career, stopping a total of 60 shots in back-to-back 2-1 overtime losses at home to the Chicago Blackhawks. Dallas scored three times in the second period, including Pavelski's one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play, but also had a goal taken off the board when Carolina challenged and replays showed the Stars were clearly offside. The Hurricanes tied the game at 3 with 27 seconds left in the second period when Brock McGinn extended his goal streak to four games by scoring on a long rebound. Staal was falling down when he swiped Andrei Svechnikov's pass into the net for a 2-1 lead earlier in the period, and had both elbows on the ice when pumping his arms to celebrate his goal. That was only 30 seconds after the Stars tied the game on Mark Pysyk's first goal. Pysyk followed his own shot and poked home the rebound. Roope Hintz thought he had the Stars even again after knocking in the rebound of Jason Robertson’s attempted wraparound. That was the goal that was challenged, but it was 2-2 only 23 seconds later when Hintz scored on a hard charge and a pass from Denis Gurianov. Staal assisted on Aho's power-play goal in the first period with a nifty backhand pass. Staal had his back to the net when delivered a no-look pass to Aho in the right circle. Hintz had a shot just over two minutes into the game that skimmed over the top of Reimer's glove and ricocheted off and over the crossbar. RADS INJURED Dallas placed forward Alexander Radulov on injured reserve. He missed his third game in a row because of a lower-body injury. SOME FANS IN THE SEATS Carolina, in its 11th game, played before fans for the first time this season. The reduced-capacity attendance was 3,687, the smallest crowd in the Stars' seven home games. The usual hockey capacity is 18,532 at the American Airlines Center, where twice attendance has topped out at 4,214 this season. WHAT’S NEXT The teams play again Saturday night, which will leave the Stars halfway through an eight-game homestand — their longest of the season. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press