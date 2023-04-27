Wake Up Call from Igo Elementary School

ABC News

A Louisiana high school senior who applied to 200 college and universities says he has received acceptances to 180 of them, an impressive 90% success rate that's only rivaled by the $9 million in scholarships he's been awarded as well. Dennis Maliq Barnes is in his senior year at International High School of New Orleans, where he has accelerated his studies and completed his 10th and 11th grades early. The 16-year-old, who goes by Maliq, said he started his college application process last fall with the help of his guidance counselor Denise James.