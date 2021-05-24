Wake Up Call: Gorgeous sunrise shot from the Cape
Monday's Wake Up Call features a gorgeous sunrise shot from Onset.
Monday's Wake Up Call features a gorgeous sunrise shot from Onset.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets stormed back with three unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4.
“I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.
Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak dazzled on offense, Tuukka Rask was rock solid in net and the Boston Bruins are moving on to the second round of the playoffs.
If ever you needed more reason to believe these are not the Philadelphia 76ers of past playoff failures, the opening game of the Eastern Conference top seed's championship playoff pursuit was a convincing case.
Utah fell short at home playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Nazem Kadri is appealing his eight-game suspension that he was given after checking St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the head.
Phil Mickelson shocked the golfing world, winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest player ever to win a major.
Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday to tie the first-round series 2-2.
Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.
A young fan in a wheelchair took home Phil Mickelson's chip-in ball Sunday, and he couldn't have been happier about it.
Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.
The Honus Wagner cards continue to fetch record numbers.
The Maple Leafs GM's remarks come after the tabloid newspaper published a bloodied photo of the Toronto captain with the headline "Captain Crunched."
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
Paris Saint-Germain is one of the richest soccer clubs in the world and a true sporting juggernaut — but the team's quest for a fourth consecutive crown was thwarted by a rising Canadian star. Bankrolled by the Emir of Qatar, PSG boasts the most expensive roster in French soccer, featuring global stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. It's no surprise they have dominated Ligue 1, winning the French championship in seven out of the last eight years. But on Sunday, Lille OSC forward Jonathan David, a 21-year-old from Ottawa, scored and helped set up another to defeat Angers SCO 2-1 on the final day of the season. The victory allowed Lille to finish in first place, just one point ahead of PSG, to claim its fourth Ligue 1 championship and first in a decade. That David starred in helping Lille to seal a remarkable title win was a just reward for a player who came to France at the start of the season amid great fanfare, but who looked like he was going to be a major flop. David joined Lille last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent, where he scored 26 goals in 50 games. Lille reportedly paid a club-record $35 million US transfer fee for David, making the forward the most expensive Canadian transfer of all-time. WATCH | Jonathan David helps Lille lift Ligue 1 crown: Life in France didn't agree with David at first; he went without a goal in his first 10 appearances. But David eventually found his footing, scoring 13 times — a record for a Canadian in a top-five European league in a single season. The previous record was held by Tomasz Radzinski, who had 11 goals for Everton during the 2002-03 English Premier League campaign. David's perseverance is what particularly impressed Craig Forrest, a former goalkeeper with the Canadian national team and a member of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. "He came to Lille for a hefty transfer fee so expectations were huge, and he's still young and it was a big change for him, so you could see it didn't go all that well for him at the start," Forrest told CBC Sports. "You could see it was affecting his game and he looked a bit desperate. "But once he got a few goals under his belt, that's all it took. He gained more confidence and fought through it all, and has been sensational for Lille." Canadian success across the continent What's encouraging is that David's success at Lille isn't an isolated story of a Canadian making good in one of the best European leagues this season. In fact, these are unprecedented times for Canadians plying their trade in Europe, as more members of Canada's men's national team are playing for top cubs across the continent, and were key figures in their teams' successes. In Germany, Alphonso Davies is coming off another sensational campaign with Bayern Munich, helping the Bavarian giants win their ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown. Davies, last year's co-winner of the Lou Marsh Award as Canada's best athlete, has now won nine major trophies in just three seasons at Bayern. At just 20 years old, he's already earned a reputation as one of the best left fullbacks in the world. Canada's Alphonso Davies, has won nine major trophies in just three seasons with Bayern Munich. (Andreas Gebert/REUTERS) In Turkey, veteran defender/midfielder Atiba Hutchinson and forward Cyle Larin were front and centre for Beşiktaş as the Istanbul-based club won its first Süper Lig title in four years, and lifted the Turkish Cup for the first time in a decade. Larin, a 26-year-old from Brampton, Ont., bagged 19 goals to finish tied for second in the Turkish league scoring race. Hutchinson, a fellow Bramptonian, was a true workhorse as Beşiktaş's captain; the 38-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions and inspired the club to its first "domestic double" since the 2008-09 season. In Serbia, 33-year-old Milan Borjan backstopped Red Star Belgrade to a fourth consecutive SuperLiga crown as the club's undisputed starting goalkeeper. In Scotland, midfielder Scott Arfrield was part of a Rangers side that won the Premiership title, ending Glasgow rivals Celtic's streak of nine consecutive Scottish league titles. Also in Scotland, David Wotherspoon played a starring role in St. Johnstone winning both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. On the women's side, Canadians Jessie Fleming and Cloé Lacasse won league titles in 2021 for Chelsea and Benfica, respectively. And back at PSG, Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema are on the verge of winning the French women's league. Since joining Chelsea earlier in the year, Jessie Fleming, centre, has helped the Blues clinch the Women's Super League title as well as reach the final of the Women's Champions League. (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters) Forrest, who earned 56 caps for Canada between 1988 and 2002, can't remember a period in history when so many Canadians were making names for themselves in European club soccer. "If you just look at Alphonso alone, that would be beyond anything that anybody has ever done in Canadian soccer. But then you add in the other guys — Atiba, Larin, David — these are unprecedented times," said Forrest, who played professionally in England with Ipswich Town, Chelsea and West Ham United. Forrest is hopeful that all of the success at club level by Canadian players across Europe could benefit Canada's men's team next month when it resumes its Concacaf qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada is attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the second time; it's only other appearance came in 1986 in Mexico. "There's no reason why Canada shouldn't be sticking its chest out against any team in Concacaf," Forrest said. "You look at some of the talent that Canada has, they're setting such a high standard in some of the top leagues in Europe, so it bodes well for World Cup qualifying."
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog didn’t hesitate in admitting that playing on a line centered by standout Nathan MacKinnon is a blast. “It’s definitely one of the best jobs in hockey,” Landeskog said. Colorado’s top line of MacKinnon, Landeskog and winger Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and assist in helping the Avalanche to a 5-2 series-clinching win over St. Louis on Sunday. The trio combined for nine goals and 15 assists and dominated the series as Colorado posted a 20-7 advantage in goals and swept the Blues in four-games in the West Division matchup. MacKinnon led the way with six goals and three assists on 16 shots. Landeskog (2 goals, six assists) and Rantanen (1 goal, six assists) were not far behind. The red-hot MacKinnon has 63 points in 44 career playoff games. “Both (MacKinnon) and Mikko are very highly skilled and among the top talents in the league,” Landeskog said. “Not only that, but they work really hard. We talk about things all the time. We’re trying to constantly work on our game and study each other and learn from each other.” That formula works. MacKinnon had five goals and two assists through the first games of the opening-round series. He was limited to one point in Game 3. The three bounced back in a big way with a combined six points on Sunday. The Avalanche made quick work of the Blues and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games. Landeskog broke a 1-1 tie by deflecting in a shot from Samuel Girard in the second period of Game 4. It came in the middle of a three-goal blitz that seemed to take the wind out of the Blues. Colorado coach Jared Bednar said dispatching St. Louis in quick fashion has several advantages heading into the West Division final against either Vegas or Minnesota. “It gives us some extra time to prepare,” Bednar said. “To be able to get the rest that we need, it’s a positive.” The Avalanche are looking to make amends for their second-round playoff exit last season. That group had high hopes before losing to Dallas in seven games. “Every playoff series that you get eliminated, your hunger and your want just goes up that much higher,” Landeskog said. “We’re just that much hungrier for it this year. You realize that you only have so many chances. You want to make sure you do everything you can to take care of those opportunities Rantanen agreed, “We (thought) we’d be able to win last year, but we didn’t get it done. Everybody knows what we have to do. It’s a good feeling in the room.” SWEEP HISTORY The four-game sweep of the Blues was the third in franchise history to go with a sweep of Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round and a blanking of Florida in the 1996 Stanley Cup final. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Overbey, The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have not completely consigned their grit-and-grind days to the past. The eighth-seeded Grizzlies beat top-seeded Utah 112-109 on Sunday night in the opening game of their first-round playoff series by relying on hard-nosed physical defense to keep the Jazz off balance on offense much of the game. Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday.Utah never found a rhythm from the perimeter, shooting just 12 of 47 from long distance. Defensively, the Jazz couldn’t stop Canadian Dillon Brooks for long stretches. Brooks, of Mississauga, Ont., had 31 points and seven rebounds to lead the Grizzlies. He set a single-game franchise scoring record for a Memphis player making a playoff debut, surpassing the 24 points scored by Marc Gasol against San Antonio on April 17, 2011. “He brings a lot of energy to the floor,” guard Ja Morant said. “As soon as we get here in the locker room, he’s already active and loud and carries it onto the floor for us during the game. We just continue to play off of him. I think everybody on this team gets a lot of energy from him, just seeing how active he is on the floor.” Morant added 26 points. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson added 14 points. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley had 22 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 15 rebounds and 11 points, and Derrick Favors finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Bogdanovic hit five free throws in the final minute to help Utah cut Memphis’ lead to 110-109 with 6.4 seconds left. Brooks made a layup at the other end, and Bogdanovic missed a 3-point try with 1.9 seconds left that would have forced overtime.Ultimately, the Jazz never fully recovered from playing long stretches of sluggish offense and passive defense.“We got a few moments when we were distracted, disconnected,” Gobert said. “Every time they score, they are talking, and we know that’s the way they like to play, so we can’t let that affect us.” Utah cut a double-digit deficit to 60-59 following a layup by Bogdanovic. Then, Brooks took over. He scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the third quarter. Brooks capped off his scoring flurry with back-to-back baskets that extended the Grizzlies’ lead to 78-68. Memphis led by as many as 17 points in the fourth, going up 94-77 on a jumper from Tyus Jones, before the Jazz rallied late. “He’s our spirit leader,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said concerning Brooks’ performance. “His intensity just permeates throughout the entire team.” Utah experienced a dry spell on offense through much of the first quarter. The Jazz made a single basket over a seven-minute stretch while committing six turnovers. The Jazz committed eight total turnovers in the quarter.“Whether it was the offensive rebounds or the turnovers, they just had a lot more possessions than we did and that’s hard to overcome,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “I was happy with the fact that we fought and got back in the game there at the end. But I think we all know we need to play better. And we need to execute better.” Memphis went ahead 17-14 on a three-point play by Brooks, but could not gain further ground against the Jazz defense. The Grizzlies missed 14 straight shots over a seven-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters. It opened the door for Utah’s 15-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back baskets by Gobert for a 29-17 lead. Memphis answered with a 31-7 run, starting late in the second quarter, and went ahead 53-43 early in the third. Brooks and Morant combined for six baskets and 17 points to fuel the spurt. “I don’t think they took us lightly,” Anderson said. “They threw some punches. We threw some punches. We went out and won the game.” TIP INSGrizzlies: Anderson grabbed a career-high six steals, setting a single-game franchise playoff record. … The Grizzlies outscore Utah 62-42 in the paint. … Memphis announced on Sunday it will increase capacity inside FedEx Forum from 40% to 55% for the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Jazz: Favors matched his season-high with four blocks. … Clarkson went 0 of 8 from 3-point range, snapping a streak of 94 games making at least one 3-pointer. … Gobert fouled out with 4:25 remaining. … Utah did not commit a turnover in the fourth quarter. MISSING MITCHELLDonovan Mitchell was a late scratch from the lineup while rehabbing his sprained right ankle. He has not appeared in a game for the Jazz since April 16.His latest absence came as a surprise after Mitchell told reporters he was ready to go for Game 1 following Utah’s shootaround on Sunday morning. His status changed by the afternoon, catching even his own teammates by surprise and throwing them a bit off balance mentally going into the game. “Obviously, that’s tough on our team when we’re expecting a guy like that back,” Conley said. “But we’ve played this season with the guys in and out the lineup all year so that’s no excuse on how we go out there and perform on a nightly basis, but definitely a game-changer when you know a guy of his caliber is not able to play.” ___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports-30- John Coon, The Associated Press
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton outduel LeBron James and the Lakers, Trae Young spoils the Knicks’ return to the playoffs and Phil Mickelson sets a major record.
Young should just lean into the villain role, full stop, not because it separates him from all of the polish we see from today’s players, but it also will give the Hawks a much-needed identity.