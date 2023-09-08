Wake Up Call from New England Surf Sky soccer team
Friday's Wake Up Call comes from the New England Surf Sky Girls 2012 soccer team.
Friday's Wake Up Call comes from the New England Surf Sky Girls 2012 soccer team.
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Luka Doncic argued with the referees all night. And that’s why he wasn’t around in the final minutes, as Canada clinched a trip to the Basketball World Cup semifinals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Canada topped Slovenia 100-89 on Wednesday night. The win sends Canada into a semifinal matchup with Serbia on Friday. Doncic had 26 points for Slovenia, but was ejected with 6:37 left after picking up his second technical of the game – bo
Cristiano Ronaldo says he and Lionel Messi "changed the history of football" but their rivalry is now "gone".
Ward has no hard feelings toward the Blue Jays pitcher and wishes him the best moving forward.
Mike McCarthy is just fine, but with Deion Sanders’ stock soaring, considering him for NFL jobs isn’t so dumb, Mac Engel writes.
How good Ernie Clement can be at the MLB level is up for debate, but it's clear he has an unusual skill set.
Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, had announced plans to retire in August – but those plans have taken a turn with the Nationals.
Soaked with sweat as the temperature neared 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on the hottest day at this year’s U.S. Open, 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev walked slowly to towel off between points of his victory Wednesday, looked into a courtside camera and issued what sounded like a mix between a warning and a plea. “The only thing that is a little bit, let’s call it dangerous, is that the question is: How far could we go?” Medvedev, a 27-year-old Russian seeded No. 3, said after eliminating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for the fourth time. An AP analysis shows that it is feeling hotter and hotter at Grand Slam tournaments in recent decades, reflecting the climate change seen in heat waves around the globe this summer.
The Atlanta native and 2022 NCAA singles champion is the son of tennis players Bryan and Lisa Shelton
McIlroy is taking a trip to Mykonos before travelling to Rome.
“A lot of people don’t like him,” Luka Dončić said of Brooks. “But I respect him for what he does.”
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without one of their leaders this week, after the CFL suspended defensive lineman Pete Robertson for a headbutt during the Labour Day Classic.Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Robertson was called for a major foul for unnecessary roughness after headbutting opposing quarterback Zach Collaros in the helmet.The league announced Robertson's one-game suspension in a news release Monday."I told [the league] I wasn't goi
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints rookie reserve quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers, a league spokesman said Wednesday. Despite showing promise during the preseason, Haener was not expected to play this season. The Saints' starting quarterback is veteran Derek Carr and his backup is veteran Jameis Winston. The Saints also could have Taysom Hill play quarterback full time if needed,
The U.S. Open quarterfinal between Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova was delayed for about eight minutes in the first game Wednesday night when a spectator needed medical attention in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Keys was serving at deuce when action was halted. The chair umpire announced to the crowd that first-aid responders had been called.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal. The contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced. The deal, which will pay Burrow an average of $55 million a year, puts him ahead of other top quarterbacks in the league who signed new d
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jenni Hermoso returned to Mexico on Thursday to resume playing with her club team, which pledged to help her find “normality” after the Spaniard was kissed without consent by the president of the Spanish soccer federation following the Women’s World Cup final. Hermoso, who plays for Pachuca in the Mexican league, has formally accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips, Spain's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
The loss to Nottingham Forest has them in the bottom half again, just like much of last season, so work remains to be done. The entire midfield and attacking force has been changed in just over a season, yet just look at their current Premier League form.
Tuesday was a very productive night for the Blue Jays as several of their key rivals stumbled.