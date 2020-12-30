Wake-Up Call: Austin Prep Basketball
The Toronto Raptors remain winless after losing 100-93 to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Quinton Byfield finally broke out on the World Juniors stage for Canada.
The Olympic gold medalist and NHL star will remain friends, after announcing their split on Instagram.
After yet another blown lead, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry acknowledged that there are still kinks to work out with some of the new guards on board, but it's being addressed.
Chicago will be without its captain to begin the season.
The Lakers' youth movement predictably didn't enjoy constant speculation about a looming Anthony Davis trade.
Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 100-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. - Three stars: Kyle Lowry, OG Anunoby, Stanley Johnson - Gerald Henderson award: Shake Milton
The NBA is reportedly heading to Orlando again.
A poker player on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.
Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.
In February, Gabriela DeBues-Stafford set Canadian indoor records in the 1,500 metres and mile, and probably had many wondering if 2020 would rival the runner's 2019 season of eight national marks and 11 personal-best times. About a month later, she moved back to Toronto from Scotland with husband Rowan just before the sports world would be shut down by coronavirus. By June, COVID-19 restrictions were eased and races resumed, but there wasn't a track open for DeBues-Stafford to train. "I could have forced a trip to Europe for some races, but it wouldn't have made sense for where I was in my training and my health," DeBues-Stafford, the world's No. 2-ranked woman in the 1,500, told CBC Sports recently. Despite not competing outdoors in 2020, the first Canadian woman to run the event under four minutes will carry a 3:56.12 personal best into 2021 and said she's "in a good place" entering an Olympic year. "I feel proud about the hard work I put in this summer. I did what I needed to do to set myself up for success," added DeBues-Stafford, who, after her stop back in Toronto, moved to Portland, Ore., in September to work with renowned coach Jerry Schumacher at Bowerman Track Club. Debues-Stafford focused on strength and endurance work in the fall rather than race-specific workouts on the track — though the team did some speed work — and is expecting to train at altitude in the new year. "I'm not as snappy and speedy as a year ago but I definitely feel stronger over longer distances than I've felt in the past," said the Toronto native, who secured equipment to train in her apartment since the team has no gym access. "I'm building a strong foundation for 2021. "Building up to [the] Tokyo [Olympics] is going to be all about consistency and slowly building the intensity so I arrive fresh and ready to go." DeBues-Stafford's 2019 Canadian records INDOORS Jan. 4, Glasgow, 5,000 metres — 14:57.45 Jan. 26, Boston, mile — 4:24.80 OUTDOORS July 20, London, 1,500 — 4:00.26 Aug. 29, Zurich, 1,500 — 3:59.59 Oct. 5, Doha, 1,500 — 3:56.12 July 12, Monaco, mile — 4:17.87 May 30, Stockholm, 5,000 — 14:51.59 Sept. 6, Brussels, 5,000 — 14:44.12 'I did what was best for my future' Health will be paramount for DeBues-Stafford, who experienced a relapse of Graves' Disease — an autoimmune disorder that causes an overactive thyroid — during a break in training in August after a "training effort" racing in a 400 at Birchmount Stadium in Toronto. "It physically wouldn't have been possible to do late summer races," she said. In DeBues-Stafford's absence, Faith Kipyegon, Sofia Ennaoui and Laura Muir ran 3:59.70 in the 1,500 while several others clocked under 4:01. Muir and Jemma Reekie, an emerging star who ran 4:02.20 on Sept. 3, had trained with DeBues-Stafford in Scotland since the summer of 2018. "Some athletes had some unreal seasons dropping crazy times and that's awesome for them and for the sport, but I'm confident I did what was best for me and my future," said DeBues-Stafford, who is under contract with Nike through the next Olympic cycle. "2020 was one disruption after another but I can still take a lot from the experience, knowing I can take that kind of disruption and quickly get back on the horse and do workouts." WATCH | Gabriela DeBues-Stafford runs 3:56.12 PB at 2019 worlds: Becoming a better race tactician was DeBues-Stafford's focus for 2020 before the pandemic derailed her season. "The 1,500 is very tactical and you get jostled," she said. "I was racing so much in 2019 and had so many opportunities to learn that I was able to apply the corrections to my mistakes quickly which was an invaluable experience. I'm more experienced racing at this [elite senior] level." These days, DeBues-Stafford is happy being in a team environment where it's easy to get your "social fix" in a safe way by running outdoors with a teammate. "Everyone has been super welcoming, and to Rowan as well. He's been able to sneak in a few runs with us and that is always fun," said DeBues-Stafford of the former University of Toronto rugby player. "The West Coast is beautiful, too, which is just icing on the cake. I definitely feel at home and comfortable with the group."
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don look back at a season of noteworthy stats and trends on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!
A 10-win team will miss the playoffs this season, and a team with a losing record will make the post-season.When the NFL expanded the playoffs from six to seven teams per conference this season, the fear is it would allow an inferior team into the post-season.That’s far from the case in the top-heavy AFC, which already has eight teams with double-digit wins, leaving one quality team out of the playoff musical chairs.Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, Tennessee and Indianapolis all enter Week 17 with 10-5 records and are fighting for the three wild-card spots, and the AFC South title between the Titans and Colts.Indianapolis is the only one of those teams that needs help, with the other four in with wins. The Colts need to beat the Jaguars and hope one of those other teams loses.If they all win, Indianapolis will be only the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to miss the post-season after winning at least 11 games. New England (2008), Denver (1985) and the Baltimore Colts (11-1-2) fell short after winning 11 games.The Colts had a particularly painful miss after starting the season 11-0-2. They then lost the finale in Week 14 to the Rams 34-10 and lost the division race on the tiebreaker. With no wild cards back then, the Colts missed the post-season despite being tied for the best record in the NFL.If any of those teams lose and miss the playoffs they would be the 13th team since the post-season expanded to 12 teams in 1990 to miss out despite winning 10 games, with the 2015 Jets the last to do it.It’s a different story in the NFC where the East winner is assured of having a losing record and the seventh seed could make it at 8-8 if Arizona and Chicago both lose, giving the Bears the third wild-card spot.The only times there have been two playoff teams without winning records in the playoffs in the same season came in strike-shortened 1982 (Detroit and Cleveland at 4-5), 1999 (Detroit and Dallas at 8-8) and 2004 (Minnesota and the Rams at 8-8).The winner in the East will be the third team with a losing record to make the post-season in a non-strike season with either Washington or Dallas getting in at 7-9 or the Giants at 6-10. Seattle won the NFC West in 2010 with a 7-9 record and Carolina won the NFC South at 7-8-1 in 2014. Both won their first playoff games.The winner of the East will also be the first of 150 teams in the Super Bowl era to start a season 2-7 to make the playoffs.EARLY EXIT: Washington cut ties with 2019 first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins before the end of his second season. Haskins is the sixth quarterback picked in the first round since 2010 to fail to make it to year three with the team that drafted him.Josh Rosen was traded by Arizona one year after he was picked 10th overall in 2018, while Denver cut ties with Tim Tebow and Paxton Lynch after two seasons, and Cleveland did the same with Johnny Manziel and Brandon Weeden.CLOSE CALLS: The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs have won 10 straight games, but they haven’t come easily of late. Kansas City’s 17-14 win over Atlanta was its seventh straight by six points of fewer. That’s the longest streak of wins by six points or fewer in NFL history. The previous high was five games set by the eventual Super Bowl champion Giants in 1986 and the Colts in 1992 and 2008.SLOW STARTERS: Washington hasn’t scored all season on the opening drive of the game. If the streak continues in Week 17 against Philadelphia, Washington will be the first team since at least 2000 to be blanked on the opening drive for an entire season.The previous low in that span was three points by the 2017 Chargers, 2012 Raiders, 2001 49ers and 2001 Lions.OLD RECORDS: The Saints' Alvin Kamara matched Ernie Nevers’ NFL record set in 1929 with six TD runs in one game last week against Minnesota.There’s another old record that amazingly still stands despite this current pass-happy era. Norm Van Brocklin’s mark of 554 yards sent in 1951 still stands nearly 70 years later.Tom Brady set a yards passing mark of his own last week when he threw for 348 yards in one half against Detroit. Brady had thrown for 320 yards in the second half the previous week against Atlanta and became the first player in the past 40 years with at least 600 yards passing in a four-quarter span, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t expected to take another snap this season for the San Francisco 49ers as a pair of high ankle sprains derailed most of his campaign.Despite the lost season, the 49ers remain publicly committed to Garoppolo as their quarterback for 2021, even tough he has remained healthy only once in three seasons as starter.“I do believe Jimmy’s going to be our quarterback next year,” coach Kyle Shanahan said this week.Shanahan added that nothing in the NFL is completely certain and the Niners will do what it takes to build the best roster possible this off-season.But he points to the success San Francisco has had when Garoppolo has been healthy with a 22-8 record in those games since he arrived in 2017. That's compared to the 7-26 mark with all other quarterbacks under Shanahan as a reason to stick with him.“Look at Jimmy’s record when he’s been here. Jimmy, you can win with. He’s proven that,” Shanahan said. “He’s proven he’s a starting quarterback in this league. We had a couple of other guys who got opportunities this year who played like they have a chance at times to be starting quarterbacks, but they did play like backups overall.”The Niners acquired Garoppolo in a midseason trade from New England in 2017 and he won the final five games that season after San Francisco started the year 1-10.That earned Garoppolo a $137.5 million, five-year contract that off-season, but he then tore his ACL in the third game of 2018, contributing to a 4-12 record with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens taking over for the final 13 games.With a healthy Garoppolo and a dominant defence last season, San Francisco went 13-3 and was in position to win the Super Bowl before Garoppolo and the defence faltered in the fourth quarter of a 31-20 loss to Kansas City.That led to high hopes this year, but Garoppolo injured his ankle in Week 2, returned for four more starts beginning in Week 5 before going down with another high ankle sprain that has ended his season.“I think he would have taken steps forward and it would’ve been great for him to play this year,” Shanahan said. “After what he got playing the year before, being able to go through his first full season, I think regardless of how it started out, it would have been a good experience for him to only get better. The injuries he had kind of took the year from him. ... It was unfortunate for Jimmy and for our team. I know it’s frustrating for him, but that’s why he’s got to go into this off-season and do everything he can in this off-season to get ready for Week 1 next year.”The questions about Garoppolo’s status stem from the fact that while he has played efficiently at times, he isn’t at the level of the top quarterbacks in the league. With a nearly $27 million salary cap hit for next season, but only minimal dead money of $2.8 million if the Niners decide to move on, the possibility for change is there.San Francisco could be in position to draft a rookie quarterback and look to save money at the position in an off-season when cap room will be tight. The Niners also could look to acquire a veteran on the trade or free agent market who could be more durable or perhaps more effective.But Shanahan doesn’t expect many better options out there than a quarterback who threw 27 TD passes and posted a 102 passer rating in 2019, and says Garoppolo’s salary is in the middle of the pack for quarterbacks.“That’s how much they cost,” Shanahan said. “Now, you look into every avenue and you see if there’s something out there that can get you a ton better it’s the same answer for every position. But look at Jimmy, look what he’s done, look at where he’s at with us financially and we better have a very good answer if you’re going to find something better than that, because Jimmy’s shown in one year that he’s a guy who can take us to the Super Bowl, and I also think Jimmy’s going to get a lot better the more he plays.”NOTES: The 49ers signed long snapper Colin Holba to replace Taybor Pepper, who is on the COVID-19 list. ... The team also activated TE Charlie Woerner from the COVID-19 list.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Big names with huge impacts — by not playing.The NFL could put together a talent-packed all-star team of players who missed most or all of this season because of significant injuries or coronavirus opt-outs.From Dak Prescott to Christian McCaffrey to Saquon Barkley to Odell Beckham Jr., this All-Absent Team has enough star power and playmakers that it might beat some actual NFL squads — the Jets and Jaguars? — right now.Bad shoulders, knees and all.Here's a position-by-position look at this year's star-studded squad, which includes players who have participated in half of their team's games or less this season — while also likely ruining some fantasy owners' fortunes in the process:QUARTERBACK— Dak Prescott, Cowboys. He was off to a fast start, becoming the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 450 yards in three straight games. But he suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants and missed the rest of the season. Prescott signed a $31.4 million franchise tag before the season, and the Cowboys can do so again this off-season if they don't agree to a long-term deal.— Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers. A year ago, Jimmy G was leading San Francisco on a Super Bowl run. Now, there are questions about his future with the 49ers. Garoppolo played just six games because of two high ankle sprains, and wasn't playing particularly well when he was healthy. He's scheduled to count $26.9 million against San Francisco's salary cap next season and $27 million in 2022.RUNNING BACK— Christian McCaffrey, Panthers. The 2019 All-Pro was a popular No. 1 overall pick among fantasy owners, and for good reason. He was the third player to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season and it earned him a four-year, $64 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. But he was limited to six games, first because of a high ankle sprain, then a shoulder sprain and then a hip ailment.— Saquon Barkley, Giants. His season lasted just six quarters as he tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 2 against Chicago and had the meniscus repaired, too. His loss was a big blow to first-year coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones — and those who drafted him high in their fantasy leagues.— Joe Mixon, Bengals. Cincinnati was excited about teaming the running back with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. But both got hurt and ended the season on IR. Mixon played only six games because of a foot injury.WIDE RECEIVER— Odell Beckham Jr., Browns. Cleveland has a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and could do it without one of the league's most dynamic receivers. Beckham played in only seven games before a torn ACL put him on the sideline for the rest of the season.— Julian Edelman, Patriots. The 2019 Super Bowl MVP had 13 catches for 236 yards in his first two games before slowing considerably with just eight receptions in his next four games. Edelman was placed on IR with a knee injury on Oct. 31 and won't be back this season — and maybe not again for New England. The 34-year-old receiver could be an off-season cap casualty.— Courtland Sutton, Broncos. He had a breakout second season last year with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. But Sutton missed the season opener with a shoulder injury, returned in Week 2 and had three catches before tearing an ACL.TIGHT END— George Kittle, 49ers. He returned last week and had four catches for 92 yards after missing six games with a broken foot. He also sat out the first two games with a knee injury, so it has been a bit of a lost season for the league's highest-paid tight end.OFFENSIVE LINE— Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, guard, Chiefs. The first NFL player to opt out for the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Coming off a Super Bowl win, Duvernay-Tardiff — who has a doctorate in medicine — worked at a long-term care facility during the pandemic.— Larry Warford, guard, Free Agent. He was one of the most sought-after offensive linemen after being released by New Orleans in the off-season, but decided instead to opt out over COVID-19 concerns.—Mike Pouncey, centre, Chargers. The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed the entire season after having hip surgery in September.— Tyron Smith, offensive tackle, Cowboys. The two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl pick played in only two games before having season-ending surgery on his neck.— Nate Solder, offensive tackle, Giants. Another O-lineman who opted out due to family concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.— Taylor Lewan, offensive tackle, Titans. The three-time Pro Bowl selection was lost for the season when he tore an ACL in Week 6.DEFENSIVE LINE— Nick Bosa, 49ers. Last season's AP Defensive Rookie of the Year played in only three games before tearing his ACL and being sidelined for the rest of the season. Linemate Solomon Thomas also was lost for the season with the same injury, two plays after Bosa was hurt in Week 3.— Jadeveon Clowney, Titans. Where he'd end up was an ongoing storyline throughout the off-season and training camp before he finally signed with Tennessee right before the season. He played just eight games because of a knee injury with no sacks, and will be a free agent again this off-season.— Danielle Hunter, Vikings. One of the league's most consistently productive pass rushers — he had 48 1/2 sacks the last four seasons — missed all of this year after having surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck before the opener.— Jurrell Casey, Broncos. His first season in Denver after nine in Tennessee was limited to three games because of a torn biceps.— Josh Allen, Jaguars. An impressive rookie season was capped by a Pro Bowl appearance. But his second season ended after just eight games — and only 2 1/2 sacks — because of a knee injury.LINEBACKER— Von Miller, Broncos. The three-time All-Pro dealt with COVID-19 in the off-season, then dislocated an ankle tendon a week before the opener and has missed the entire season. His 10-year run in Denver could be over, too, since the Broncos could save $18 million on the cap by releasing him.— C.J. Mosley, Jets. The middle linebacker opted out of this season, citing family concerns about the coronavirus. Since signing a five-year, $85 million deal with New York in March 2019, Mosley has played in just two games.— Dont’a Hightower, Patriots. Like Mosley, Hightower was an opt-out for the season, and New England's defence sorely missed him.— Chandler Jones, Cardinals. After a career-high 19 sacks last season, Jones had just one in five games before suffering a torn biceps.CORNERBACK— Richard Sherman, 49ers. The three-time All-Pro missed nine games after injuring his calf in the season opener, and played in four more games before dealing with calf soreness that will keep him out of the final two games. He's due to become a free agent in the off-season.— Trae Waynes, Bengals. He signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Cincinnati, but tore a pectoral muscle early in training camp and missed the entire season.SAFETY— Earl Thomas, Free Agent. The three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played this season after being released by Baltimore in training camp for behaviour that “adversely affected” the team — including punching then-teammate Chuck Clark during practice.— Patrick Chung, Patriots. One of Bill Belichick's most consistent and productive performers on defence was one of New England's NFL-high eight players to opt out for the season because of the pandemic.— Landon Collins, Washington. The playmaking safety played in seven games before tearing his Achilles.KICKER— Josh Lambo, Jaguars. He injured his hip in Week 2 and missed five games before returning in October. Lambo kicked a career-best 59-yard field goal, tying the Jacksonville record, but later re-injured his hip on an onside kick attempt and was lost for the season.— Adam Vinatieri, Free Agent. Sure, the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points is 48 and had his lowest field-goal percentage of his career (68%) last year with Indianapolis, but it seemed as though he'd kick forever.PUNTER— Chris Jones, Cowboys. A core muscle injury that required surgery limited the longtime Dallas punter to just eight games.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tyrese Haliburton scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Sacramento Kings pulled away to beat Denver 125-115 on Tuesday, spoiling a record-setting night for Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.The 12th pick in this year’s draft, Haliburton made several sleek plays and gave the Kings a needed lift down the stretch. Sacramento’s rookie guard hit two of his three 3-pointers in the final 9 1/2 minutes and added a steal and fast-break layup during an 11-0 run that put the Kings ahead 120-108.“Tyrese continues to impress,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “He hit some big shots. He had some big-time playmaking for us. He was a plus-20 on the night. He’s one of those players, you feel confident when the ball’s in his hand.”Haliburton played the entire fourth quarter, when he also had five of his six assists.“I was just proud of our team being a young team playing against a team like that with experience,” Haliburton said. “We could easily have folded after a bad third quarter like that. We got a little complacent. We thought we were really going to open it up in the second half.”De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and 10 assists for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes scored 20 and Buddy Hield added 12 points and seven rebounds.Jokic had 26 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to set a Nuggets record with his 44th career triple-double. The NBA leader in assists going into the game, Jokic broke the previous mark he shared with Fat Lever while logging 38 minutes.As good as Jokic was offensively, he also was charged with 10 of Denver’s 20 turnovers. Essentially, the Denver 7-footer had a quadruple-double.“Twenty turnovers on the road for 37 points,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “Nikola had 10. Unacceptable. He can’t have 10 turnovers in a game.”Jokic thought the Nuggets' offence got too stagnant.“We kind of made ourselves easy to guard,” he said. “Collectively we need to move our bodies better, then move the ball. We helped them a lot, just standing and not moving around.”Monte Morris had a career-high 24 points starting in place of Jamal Murray for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.Murray was held out of the game one day after the Nuggets guard bruised his head when he collided with Jae’Sean Tate of the Rockets in the third quarter. Murray held his hand to his head for a couple of minutes but got up and walked under his own power to the locker room for further examination. He was back on the bench midway through the fourth but did not re-enter.The Kings beat the Nuggets in Denver on Buddy Hield’s buzzer-beating tip-in in overtime in the season opener for both teams last Wednesday.QUOTABLE“I would say good teams don’t beat themselves, but that would be giving (us) a compliment we don’t deserve.” — Malone on the Nuggets.TIP-INSNuggets: Porter had three 3s in the third quarter. … The game marked the 1,000th of Paul Millsap’s 14-year career. Millsap previously played for Utah and Atlanta. … Malone was whistled for a technical in the first quarter moments after Jokic’s dunk put Denver up 18-16.Kings: Hield has made at least one 3-pointer in 70 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA. … Harrison Barnes dished out a career-high eight assists. … The Kings were charged with a technical after Fox yelled at officials from the bench in the third quarter.UP NEXTNuggets: Host the Suns on New Year’s Day. Denver has won five straight against Phoenix.Kings: Visit the Rockets for the first of back-to-back games against Houston. The teams play again on Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Wagaman, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Lou Williams led seven Clippers in double figures with 20 points and Los Angeles routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-101 on Tuesday night in a game missing stars for both teams.The Clippers bounced back from a 51-point shellacking against Dallas two days earlier despite playing without Kawhi Leonard for the second straight game because of a mouth laceration. Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns sat out with a dislocated left wrist.“It feels good to get a win after that atrocious loss,” said Reggie Jackson, who finished with 11 points. “We knew that wasn’t necessarily who we are.”Paul George added 18 points, Serge Ibaka had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Luke Kennard scored 15 for the Clippers.D'Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 22 points. Malik Beasley added 19 and Ricky Rubio had 17. Jarrett Culver equaled his career high with 10 rebounds.“We started the game the right way, but when things aren’t going our way, everybody plays selfish," Rubio said. "We've got to learn.”The Timberwolves were coming off a 36-point loss to the Lakers on Sunday.“We didn’t learn nothing from the game against the Lakers,” Rubio said. “We came with the same mindset of just, go out there and hoop. That can’t continue. We are way worse than 2-2 right now.”The Clippers led by 20 at halftime and 31 in the third quarter on Williams' three-point play. That's when they made six 3-pointers, including four in a row, with George hitting two of his three in that stretch.Williams' points came off the bench to go with 12 by Ivica Zubac, helping the Clippers' backups outscore Minnesota's reserves 56-32.“Zubac was making their team kind of pay for being a smaller team,” Jackson said. “He made it easy on us.”The Wolves were quicker out of the gate, opening a nine-point lead to start the game. The teams were tied once in the second quarter, just before the Clippers' 31-11 run, including 12 in a row, that extended their lead to 70-50 at the break.“They couldn’t stop us after that,” Zubac said. “Guys were just more aggressive. Our coaching staff made a point that in the game against Dallas we had the least paint drives. Our focus was to put the ball on the floor and get into the paint.”All 12 Clippers players scored in the game. They shot 56% from the field and had a season-high 32 assists, equaling their total against Denver on Christmas.TIP-INSTimberwolves: Also missing the game were G Jaylen Nowell (left ankle) and G Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain).Clippers: Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue said he isn't sure when Leonard will get the eight stitches out of his mouth that were needed after he accidentally got elbowed by Ibaka going for a rebound last Friday at Denver. ... The team is using prerecorded video performances of the national anthem and reruns of rap performances from previous seasons at halftime.CROATIA EARTHQUAKEZubac grew up just east of the Croatian border and is a citizen of the country where a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the capital of Zagreb on Tuesday. Buildings were destroyed and at least seven people were killed.“I feel like I represent the whole country, coming from a small place. People are very proud from Croatia," Zubac said. “It’s tough times over there. That city that was hit (Petrinja) the most was ran over during the war and the place was still in bad condition, a lot of old buildings and houses.”Zubac said he spoke to people he knows in Croatia and they weren't seriously affected by the quake.UP NEXTTimberwolves: Host Washington on Friday to begin the new year.Clippers: Host Portland in their final game of the calendar year.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBeth Harris, The Associated Press
MIAMI — The Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers in their 144-97 romp over the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Tuesday night.Milwaukee shot 29 for 51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7 for 38 in a loss to New York.The Bucks used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3 — two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only one who didn’t. Khris Middleton had four 3s and scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday made six during his 24-point effort and Donte DiVincenzo was 5 for 6 from deep to finish with 17 points.Antetokounmpo had only nine points.The record-breaking shot was made by Sam Merrill, who got the 28th 3-pointer with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead.The previous record for 3s in a game was 27, set by Houston against Phoenix on April 7, 2019.Tyler Herro scored 23 points for the Heat. Jimmy Butler missed the game with a sprained right ankle.It was the biggest road win in Bucks history, and it matched the second-worst loss in Heat history.76ERS 100, RAPTORS 93PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 29 points, 16 rebounds and one scare when he briefly left the game with an injury, leading Philadelphia past winless Toronto.Embiid had Philadelphia holding its breath when the big man left with some sort of leg injury. He went down early in the third quarter and grabbed the back of his lower right leg as he stood up. Embiid, who missed Sunday’s loss against Cleveland with back stiffness, walked gingerly to the locker room.The All-Star centre returned a few minutes later and checked back in the game with the Sixers down 11. He sank 14 of 16 free throws — as many makes as Toronto attempted (12 of 14) to keep the 76ers in this one.Tobias Harris had 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Embiid on a night the Sixers shot only 38% from the floor.Kyle Lowry scored 24 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each had 20.CLIPPERS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 101LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams led seven Clippers in double figures with 20 points and Los Angeles routed Minnesota in a game missing stars for both teams.The Clippers bounced back from a 51-point shellacking against Dallas two days earlier despite playing without Kawhi Leonard for the second straight game because of a mouth laceration. Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns sat out with a dislocated left wrist.Paul George added 18 points, Serge Ibaka had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Luke Kennard scored 15 for the Clippers.D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 22 points.CELTICS 116, PACERS 111INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Boston rallied from 17 down in the third quarter to beat Indiana.Jaylen Brown had 20 points for the Celtics, who outscored the Pacers 33-18 in the final period.Indiana led 88-71 in the third and was still ahead by 11 entering the fourth, when Tatum scored 14 points and the Celtics surged to a 109-100 lead.Victor Oladipo, who sat out the previous game, scored 20 of his 24 points through three quarters for the Pacers.BULLS 115, WIZARDS 107WASHINGTON (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead Chicago past winless Washington for its first victory of the season.The Bulls improved to 1-4 while the Wizards fell to 0-4, their worst start since beginning the 2012-13 season with 12 straight losses.Russell Westbrook, who sat out Sunday’s game, had his third straight triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Washington.Bradley Beal scored 29 points and Davis Bertans added 20 for the Wizards, who shot just 10 for 37 (27%) from 3-point range.KNICKS 95, CAVALIERS 86CLEVELAND (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years, leading New York over Cleveland.Randle, who scored 18 in the first half as the Knicks built a 16-point lead, completed his seventh career triple-double with an assist on Elfrid Payton’s 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. It was the power forward’s first triple-double since Nov. 19, 2018, with New Orleans.Reggie Bullock scored 17 points and Payton had 14 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Knicks (2-2), who won their second in a row.Andre Drummond notched his fourth double-double for the Cavaliers (3-1) with 18 points, 17 rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots.WARRIORS 116, PISTONS 106DETROIT (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift Golden State over winless Detroit.The injury-plagued Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench. Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter.Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.The Warriors are without stars Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) and Draymond Green (right foot), but now Detroit has injury problems of its own. Blake Griffin ended up in the concussion protocol and did not play in the second half, and rookie guard Killian Hayes left with a sprained right ankle.MAGIC 118, THUNDER 107OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Orlando topped Oklahoma City.The Magic, who are 4-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 31-season history, are one of only two undefeated teams in the NBA, along with Atlanta. They started 3-0 just three previous times before this season.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Oklahoma City, which lost its second home game in two nights after winning its opener at Charlotte. The Thunder had won their last five games (and 15 of 18) against the Magic.Dwayne Bacon went 9 of 10 from the field and scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds for Orlando, which surpassed the 110-point mark for the fourth straight game. After the Thunder tied the score at 87 early in the fourth quarter, Bacon scored six points in a 10-4 spurt that gave Orlando the lead for good.SUNS 111, PELICANS 86PHOENIX (AP) — Jae Crowder scored a season-high 21 points, Cameron Johnson added 18 and Phoenix rolled to a lopsided win over New Orleans.The game was billed as an intriguing matchup between two of the NBA's rising teams but the Suns broke it open by outscoring the Pelicans 35-15 in the second quarter to take a 66-44 advantage into the break.Six players scored in double figures for the Suns as they improved to 3-1. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 12 rebounds.Zion Williamson led the Pelicans (2-2) with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, but New Orleans went 3 of 24 from 3-point range while Phoenix made 19 3s.KINGS 125, NUGGETS 115SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as Sacramento pulled away to beat Denver, spoiling a record-setting night for Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.The 12th pick in this year’s draft, Haliburton made several sleek plays and gave the Kings a needed lift down the stretch. Sacramento’s rookie guard hit two of his three 3-pointers in the final 9 1/2 minutes and added a steal and fast-break layup during an 11-0 run that put the Kings ahead 120-108.De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and 10 assists for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes scored 20 and Buddy Hield added 12 points and seven rebounds.Jokic had 26 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to set a Nuggets record with his 44th career triple-double. The NBA leader in assists going into the game, Jokic broke the previous mark he shared with Fat Lever.Monte Morris had a career-high 24 points starting in place of Jamal Murray for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketballThe Associated Press
CHICAGO — San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller reunited with an old friend in another blockbuster move Tuesday night. The aggressive Padres got Yu Darvish in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, adding another ace to their rotation after announcing a deal for Blake Snell earlier in the day. During his time in Texas' front office, Preller scouted Darvish before the Rangers acquired the Japanese right-hander in 2012. “His last season and a half has been as productive as anybody in the game. He's a force,” Preller said Tuesday night. “So I think getting back on the phone with him, catching up for a few minutes, really looking forward to being around him every single day again.” The Padres got Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and cash from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season. “We've had interest in Victor for a few years now,” Preller said. “I think he's been a guy that, just on his own, we feel like is a quality catching option for us.” Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts for San Diego this year. The package of prospects headed to Chicago includes Owen Caissie, an 18-year-old outfielder who was selected by the Padres in the second round of this year's amateur draft. The 34-year-old Darvish was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season, finishing second in the NL Cy Young Award race. He has three years and $59 million left on the $126 million, six-year deal he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season. San Diego also completed a big trade with Tampa Bay for Snell. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was sent from the Rays to the Padres for a package of four players: right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox, and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt — all well-regarded youngsters from a San Diego system that’s been stocking the farm for years. The Padres made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2006, but their injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the post-season arrived. They beat St. Louis in the first round before getting swept in three Division Series games by their NL West rivals, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects. “Pretty much every trade conversation usually starts with MacKenzie Gore,” Preller said. “But again, I think we're looking forward to Mack coming to camp and competing and being part of the organization here for a long time.” Darvish is in the middle of a career renaissance after struggling upon arrival in Chicago. He was limited to eight starts and 40 innings in 2018 because of injuries. He started to regain his form in 2019, posting a 2.76 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings over his final 13 starts. He picked up this year right where he left off, helping the Cubs to the NL Central title. The right-hander attributed some of his turnaround to going back to a more deliberate style that he employed when he was a star pitcher in Japan. He also has developed a rapport with Caratini that should help his transition to San Diego. Four years after a historic World Series championship, Chicago is retooling under Jed Hoyer, who was promoted to president of baseball operations after Theo Epstein stepped down in November. Veteran outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. were let go on Dec. 2, but the Darvish deal is the team's biggest move since Hoyer took over. There could be more trades on the horizon. All-Star sluggers Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo are eligible for free agency after next season. But the Cubs still might be able to contend while Hoyer reworks the roster due to the cost-cutting atmosphere around the NL Central. Minor league infielders Reginald Preciado, 17, and Yeison Santana, 20, and outfielder Ismael Mena, 18, also were acquired by the Cubs in the Darvish trade. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell gave up the ball in Game 6 of the World Series, shaking his head after manager Kevin Cash’s curious pitching change. With three years left on his contract, Snell hardly considered that could be his final moment on the mound with the Tampa Bay Rays. The San Diego Padres, determined to go all the way, just wanted him that much. The upstart Padres finalized their acquisition of the ace left-hander from the Rays on Tuesday, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner. The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt — all well-regarded youngsters from a San Diego system that's been stocking the farm for years. The Padres parted with the quartet for a 28-year-old with World Series experience and a youthful confidence that should fit in alongside stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. “They’re super exciting,” Snell said. “They’re a team that plays with a lot of fun. They’re swaggy and they can swing the bat.” San Diego also acquired top starter Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, giving the ascending Padres two established aces at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West. “If we’re going to get to that level, that championship level, which the Dodgers got to last year, we’ve got some things we’ve got to work on and we’ll see how things play out,” general manager A.J. Preller said Tuesday night. “But we feel like we improved our roster and what was already a very talented roster. We feel like we’ve gotten better so far this off-season.” Snell was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six post-season starts for the American League champions. He pitched spectacularly into the sixth inning of World Series Game 6 against the Dodgers before Cash pulled him after 73 pitches. The move backfired when Los Angeles rallied for a 3-1, Series-clinching victory. Snell stood behind Cash's decision and reiterated that support Tuesday. “I respect him and I’ve always trusted him,” Snell said. “He knows how to win. We got to the World Series because we won.” Snell said he was stunned and saddened to leave Tampa Bay. He anticipated the Rays trading him before his contract expired, since the small-budget franchise was unlikely to commit to a new long-term deal. But he hardly expected the move to come this soon. “The Padres really wanted me and they were persistent and I'm happy about that," Snell said. “But it is something I am sad about.” With a young and talented team that features Tatís at shortstop and Machado at third base, the Padres finished with the second-best record in the National League this year at 37-23 — six games behind Los Angeles — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. San Diego’s injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the post-season arrived, but the Padres managed to get past St. Louis in the first round before they were swept in three games by the Dodgers in the Division Series. Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, the jewel of a deep farm system. San Diego acquired Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini from the Cubs later Tuesday for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor league prospects: infielders Reginald Preciado and Yeison Santana, and outfielders Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena. “This team can play and we’re going to be chasing a World Series, which is obviously the most exciting piece to this whole thing,” Snell said. Among all left-handed starters in the majors last year, Snell ranked first in strikeout percentage (31%) and sixth in ERA. “This acquisition is in line with our overall strategy to build a consistently winning ballclub for the great city of San Diego,” Padres owner Peter Seidler said. “I welcome Blake to the Padres and know he will enjoy playing for our enthusiastic and supportive fans in 2021 and beyond.” Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the Rays in March 2019. He’s owed $10.5 million next year, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023 — bargain prices for a pitcher of his calibre. Patiño may compete to take Snell's vacated spot in Tampa Bay's rotation in 2021. The 21-year-old from Colombia is among the top pitching prospects in baseball with a hard fastball and plus slider. He made his big league debut in 2020 with 10 relief appearances and one start, going 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA. He struck out 21 but walked 14 over 17 1/3 innings. Wilcox is a 21-year-old who was taken in the third round of the 2020 draft from the University of Georgia. At 6-foot-5, Wilcox has shown outstanding stuff but has struggled at times with his control. Mejía, 25, became San Diego's primary catcher during the 2019 season, when he hit .265 with eight homers in 79 games. A left thumb injury limited him to 17 games in 2020. Mejía has been among the game's most promising young catchers since making headlines with a 50-game hitting streak in the minor leagues, although questions remain about his defensive reliability. Hunt is a 22-year-old who spent 2019 in Class A before the 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the coronavirus. He batted .255 with five homers in 89 games for the Fort Wayne TinCaps two seasons ago. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press