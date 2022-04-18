'It's a waiting game': Sacramento woman with rare disease anxiously waits for organ transplant on Easter

April is National Donate Life Month. More than 20,000 Californians are on the organ transplant waitlist. And more than 1,700 people are awaiting organs right now in the Sacramento region. On this Easter Sunday, one woman is raising awareness about the need for more people to register to become donors, even as she is in the hospital fighting for her life. April Ghan-Peck is at the UC San Francisco Medical Center fighting to breathe on her own again.