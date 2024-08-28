Will Wagner's first career home run (1)
Will Wagner belts a solo home run, his first career home run, to right-center field in the top of the 6th inning
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
Colorado was bettors' favorite team over the 2023 season.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
The event will be the first Cup Series points race outside the United States in over 60 years.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss if Aaron Judge could one day set the MLB single season record for home runs, if Shohei Ohtani can reach the 50-50 club this season and recap all the action from the weekend in baseball.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
Cook is reportedly flying to meet with the Cowboys on Monday.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Duke freshman and likely 2025 No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance.
Georgia is also without Trevor Etienne on Saturday as he's serving a one-game suspension.
For the first time in franchise history, the White Sox have lost at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons.
An Alabama high school player died after suffering a brain injury in a game on Friday. The injury apparently occurred on a routine tackle.
The Patriots' QB conundrum might be the biggest unanswered question after the preseason.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
Caitlin Clark, who was surprised by Maya Moore last season while playing with the Hawkeyes, was at the Target Center to watch the retirement ceremony on Saturday night.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.