Wade Jr.'s two-run home run (17)
LaMonte Wade Jr. cranks a two-run home run to right-center field, tying the game at 2-2 in the top of the 5th
George Springer hit a unique home run and made some huge defensive plays on Sunday versus the Rays.
The pitcher who recorded the final three outs to get the Brewers to a 2023 postseason berth? None other than first baseman Rowdy Tellez.
The Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. What does the rest of the season look like for the Rangers and their rivals?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a three-run homer and a walk-off single that capped a two-run ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday after the Rays wasted a five-run lead. Rays prospect Junior Caminero made his big league debut at 20 years, 80 days and went 1 for 4 with a walk. He beat out what would have been an inning-ending, double-play grounder in the ninth — the initial out call by first base umpire Alex Tosi was reversed in a video review. Lowe
Deion Sanders called Colorado's loss to Oregon a "butt-kicking," but said teams better beat the Buffs now, because "this is the worst we're gonna be."
People on social media were concerned over how this "axe-ident" may impact the health of the riders.
Taylor Swift sat in a suite with Donna Kelce while wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and celebrated when Travis Kelce scored a TD against the Bears.
Nic Kerdiles, the Anaheim Ducks forward who beat the odds and became the hockey franchise’s first local player, died Saturday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in Nashville. He was 29. Metro Nashville police responded to a crash at 3:30 a.m. ET. Kerdiles allegedly ran a stop sign and hit the driver’s side of …
The superstar was seen watching the two-time Super Bowl Champion play at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross reached out to Derek Shelton on Friday night after the Pittsburgh skipper took exception to Ross' description of the Pirates. The contending Cubs dropped two of three in a series against Pittsburgh this week. Following the Pirates' 8-6 win on Thursday at Wrigley Field, Ross said: “That’s not a good team that just took two out of three from us — or not our caliber team, I believe.” Shelton called Ross’ comment “ unfortunate.” “I texted Shelton last n
Verstappen hit back in style in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix after seeing his record 10-race winning run end in Singapore.
The MMA community reacted to Mateusz Gamrot's unfortunate injury win over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Fight Night 228 main event.
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in tradae rumors over the past week, including Giannis and Lillard.
Both sides won two of the Saturday morning foursomes before the home side took the fourballs session 3-1.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
It seems Niall Horan is the new "prankster" on The Voice.
For decades, the fictional spy James Bond helped boost sales of Aston Martin's beautifully designed sports cars and grand tourers. Now, the 110-year-old British marque has found a new star to attract customers: Fernando Alonso. The two-time world Formula One champion has racked up six podium finishes so far in 2023, putting Aston Martin in fourth place in the Constructor standings.
The Cowboys will be without their star defensive back the rest of the season. How do the unbeaten Cowboys respond? Dallas’ former coach gave his insight on Sunday.
Williams roasted the reality star after she posted photos of herself in a bikini on the tennis court
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The playoff-bound and injury-depleted Tampa Bay Rays put second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right patella on Saturday. Lowe was hurt Thursday when he hit a foul ball off his leg. The Rays selected the contract of outfielder Raimel Tapia from Triple-A Durham. To make room on the the 40-man roster for Tapia, right-hander Calvin Faucher was recalled from Durham and placed on the 60-day IL due to right biceps tendinitis. Tampa Bay outf