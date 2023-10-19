Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba's 1st First Nations premier
Wab Kinew has been sworn in as Manitoba's 25th premier at a colourful and tradition-filled ceremony. He is the first First Nations premier of a Canadian province.
The former MI6 agent Christopher Steele had a friendship with Ivanka Trump that enraged her father when he found out, Steele said in court Tuesday.
CAIRO (AP) — As desperate Palestinians in sealed-off Gaza try to find refuge under Israel’s relentless bombardment in retaliation for Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 attack, some ask why neighboring Egypt and Jordan don’t take them in. The two countries, which flank Israel on opposite sides and share borders with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, respectively, have replied with a staunch refusal. Jordan already has a large Palestinian population. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made his toughest re
The poll indicated that the independent candidate’s presence in the race gave Joe Biden a healthy edge over Trump.
A British woman who murdered her husband while on holiday in India had plotted to get hold of his £1 million fortune and life insurance, it is claimed.
Cher will be releasing her first Christmas album on Friday
An excerpt from Romney: A Reckoning details some of the Utah senator's first encounters with the former president
There was a feisty back-and-forth at Trump's New York fraud trial, with accusations of perjury, witness intimidation, and playing to the press.
Ukrainian forces have crossed the Dnipro river and established a position on the opposite bank as they push into Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, according to Russian sources.
CNNCNN anchor Brianna Keilar wasn’t buying a Republican congressman’s spin on Wednesday when he tried to blame the ongoing House leadership crisis on Democrats, mockingly noting the “interesting verbal gymnastics” he deployed to make his case.Two weeks after Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker of the House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed once again Wednesday in his effort to secure the gavel. With 22 Republicans voting for other candidates, the far-right firebrand actually lost support in the s
At least four civilians were killed while in the custody of Hamas, just feet from where armed militants had been escorting them near the Gaza border, videos obtained and geolocated by CNN show.
Ukraine's special forces conducted a nighttime raid on Crimea using jet skis, and then had to flee Russian warships as they left, CNN reported.
Phil Mickelson has warned the PGA Tour that there will “undoubtedly” be another exodus of the circuit’s players to the LIV Golf League, regardless of the ongoing merger negotiations with the Public Investment Fund (PIF). And Ian Poulter believes that the same will apply to the DP World Tour, as well.
Michael Steele called out Jordan's insincere plea after the Ohio Republican's bid for speaker came up short.
In a lengthy new cover story for GQ magazine, Timothée Chalamet reveals that Tom Cruise sent him an email after they met following the production of “Dune” in which Cruise offered up a list of all the stunt trainers, motorcycle coaches and more that Chalamet could reach out to. “He basically said, in Old Hollywood, …
“Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne," wrote Somers' family in the birthday celebration post
An Australian man got more than he bargained for when he confronted a kangaroo in the shallows of a river, which had his dog in a headlock.
Lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret is dropping its feminist makeover and bringing back “sexiness” as it tries to reverse falling sales.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States vetoed a U.N. resolution Wednesday that would have condemned violence against all civilians in the Israel-Hamas war including “the heinous terrorists attacks by Hamas” against Israel, and would have urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. The vote in the 15-member Security Council on the resolution sponsored by Brazil was 12 votes in favor, the United States against, and Russia and the United Kingdom abstaining. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfi
Cher said that producer, who was later convicted for murder, ‘almost fell off his chair’ after hearing her answer
Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan shared an intimate snapshot on Monday, giving fans a glimpse inside their sweet relationship away from the spotlight. See romantic picture...