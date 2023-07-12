Vultures Strike Perfect 'Spooky-Cool' Pose

A group of turkey vultures gave an unexpectedly spooky dawn display in Flagstaff, Arizona’s Walnut Canyon, video shared by a local hiker shows.

Tom Lancione told Storyful that he had never seen such animal behavior before. He recorded the birds in action, with video showing them perched on top of a tree with their wings wide open while remaining otherwise nearly static.

Lancione said that the vulture looked like they were staging, before getting ready to fly off and forage all day.

“On a cloudy morning, they look spooky-cool,” he said. Credit: Tom Lancione via Storyful